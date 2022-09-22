Floodwaters Sweep Away Truck in Oudomxay

A truck was washed away by floodwaters in Muang La on Tuesday. The incident caused significant financial damage to the owner of the truck.

As shown in a video of flooding in Oudomxay Province, a truck was swept away by the water for about 80 meters, causing the truck to be nearly overturned.

A family member of the person who owned the truck said that at 6:30 am in the morning, they were visiting a nearby temple when the floodwaters swept the truck away.

The entire family exited the vehicle immediately and no one was injured, however, the flood intensified and triggered a landslide on the truck.

The truck’s owner stated that the vehicle was just one-month-old and cost LAK 62 million.

Some districts in Oudomxay have been again getting heavy rains recently, which have caused flooding and other natural disasters.

This may delay the recovery of the roads as Department of Public Works and Transport in Oudomxay Province has estimated that more than LAK 60 billion will be required to rebuild roads damaged by the flooding caused by tropical storm Ma-on. They expect to finish construction within two years.