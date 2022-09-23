Tropical Storm Noru to Hit Laos Over the Weekend

Tropical storm Noru (Karding) is expected to hit Laos this week, bringing stormy weather and heavy rain to the country.



The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a forecast earlier on Friday saying that tropical storm Noru will move across the Philippines before arriving in northern Laos from Vietnam, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the northern parts of the country.

Noru is expected to reach Laos on Sunday and continue till next Wednesday.

The central provinces, including Vientiane Capital, will see thunderstorms lasting a few days, with heavy rain and strong winds in some areas.

The southern provinces will also see heavy thunderstorms.

Authorities have warned people across the country of the continued risk of floods, landslides, and other natural disasters due to torrential rain.