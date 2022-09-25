FIFA Day: Laos Football Team Loses 1-3 to Maldives

The Laos national football team suffered a 1-3 loss to Maldives at Saturday’s FIFA International Friendly match in Brunei.

The two teams faced off at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan City, with the Maldives team (ranked 156th in the world) turning up the pressure from the get-go.

The first goal was scored quickly by Maldivian forward number 16 in the tenth minute, with Maldives continuing to dominate the field thereafter.

However, given a great opportunity, Laos Captain Bounphachanh Bounkong scored an equalizing goal of 1-1 for Laos in the 42nd minute.

Ten minutes into the second half, Maldives hit the post with the ball rolling into the net. Another ten minutes later, the archipelagic state scored its third goal.

At the 82nd minute, Laos was awarded a free kick and almost scored one more goal but the Maldivian goalkeeper managed to deflect the shot, with the match ending with a score of 3-1.