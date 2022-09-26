Cushman & Wakefield Again Named Top Real Estate Advisor and Consultant Globally and in Hong Kong by Euromoney

Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong awarded first place in all categories of Overall, Valuation, Letting / Sales, and Research

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 September 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm has been named the world’s top commercial real estate advisor and consultant for the fifth consecutive year in the Euromoney Real Estate Survey. In the 2022 survey the firm was voted the Global Overall Best Real Estate Advisor & Consultant, and was also awarded a clean sweep of wins in Hong Kong and individual markets regionally and worldwide, in the four categories of Overall, Valuation, Letting / Sales, and Research.

This marks the third consecutive time for Cushman & Wakefield to be recognized as the top commercial real estate advisor and consultant in Hong Kong, ranking as the industry No. 1 in all categories of Overall, Valuation, Letting / Sales, and Research. Regionally, the firm also took the top spot Overall in the Australia, Singapore, India, Japan, Philippines and Vietnam markets.

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “We are immensely proud that Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong has again been voted the top commercial real estate adviser and consultant in Hong Kong across the four key categories in the Euromoney Real Estate Survey this year. Thank you to all those who voted for us and we will continue our world-class services to support our clients.”

K K Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, added, “We’re honored that Euromoney has now named Cushman & Wakefield the top CRE advisor and consultant in Hong Kong for three consecutive years. The No. 1 ranking across all relevant categories reinforces our culture of excellence and market-leading position across Greater China.”

Euromoney’s 18th annual survey canvassed the opinions of leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide to determine which firms they believed to be the best providers of real estate products and services in their market during the past 12 months. Advisers, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users of real estate were invited to take the survey. The full results are published here.

