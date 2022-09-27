Dams on High Alert as Typhoon Noru Approaches Laos

Typhoon Noru is expected to hit the central and southern provinces of Laos this week, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorm to most of the country.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a forecast, informing that the typhoon Noru is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday before moving over the central and southern parts of Laos between September 28-30.

Currently, Noru is making its way through the central South China sea and is expected to hit the central shore of Vietnam and eventually Laos, according to the forecast.

According to a recent forecast, the storm will move west through central Vietnamese provinces Wednesday morning before arriving in central and southern Laos in the afternoon. The meteorological department expects moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms which could cause flooding and landslides in some regions.

The provinces Attapeu, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Bolikhamxay Capital, Pakse, Sekong, Savannakhet, and Vientiane are expected to be most affected by the typhoon.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has urged all dams around the country to closely monitor the situation and prepare an emergency plan, especially for those whose reservoirs are nearly full.

The authorities have also warned people living in the aforementioned areas to be extra cautious and keep their valuables and livestock in a safe space so that they are not affected by the high winds and heavy rains that are likely come their way.