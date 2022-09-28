Bolikhamxay Police Arrest Two Men for Smuggling MDMA-Laced Coffee

Two men were detained for trying to smuggle MDMA from Vientiane Capital to Bolikhamxay Province.

The police found 779 coffee packets and 87 coffee cans laced with MDMA hidden below car seats. 280 boxes of cosmetics, 131 bars of soap, and 187 boxes of sunscreen were also seized.

The car was spotted by the local cops after it collided with a motorcycle and continued to head towards the Paksan district.

Police spotted the vehicle on the outskirts of the Paksan district and managed to arrest both the drug dealers.

The two men admitted during the initial investigation that they had bought the drugs from a Chinese resident in Vientiane to sell them in Bolikhamxay Province.

Police in Bolikhamxay will continue to investigate to see if they could nab more people in relation to this incident.

MDMA-laced coffee is coming up as the new party drug in Laos and at least one person has died recently after consuming this potent concoction.