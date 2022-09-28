SpeakIn launches GROW, Asia’s largest 1:1 digital coaching platform

First of its kind personalised coaching platform by practitioners, for professionals

NEW DELHI, INDIA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 September 2022 – SpeakIn, Asia’s largest digital platform for professional learning, has launched GROW, 1:1 personalized coaching platform. SpeakIn GROW is a first-of-its-kind platform to unlock and empower the growth aspirations of millions of professionals across Asia.

SpeakIn GROW brings the collective experience and expertise of Asia’s largest pool of thought leaders, subject matter experts and certified coaches directly to professional learners. Available online at https://grow.speakin.co/ and as a mobile application on iOS and Android, SpeakIn GROW can be subscribed to by businesses for their employees or by individual professionals looking to learn 1:1 from the finest practitioners in the region from an inaugural price of US$49 per annum. In addition, subscribers can book 1:1 coaching sessions starting from US$50 per hour.

Key features of SpeakIn GROW include:

An assessment-driven personality report to ensure each learning session is customized

The ability to book 1:1 coaching and 1:Many learning sessions, virtually and in-person

The availability of e-Learning videos, podcasts, blogs and live interactions customised to suit the individual’s requirements

Research shows that 58% of professionals feel stuck at various stages of their careers, and this number rises to 83% for women. A key differentiator for those who have overcome this major professional hurdle is 1:1 coaching received from seasoned practitioners. Commenting on GROW, Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and CEO of SpeakIn, said, “SpeakIn GROW brings 1-on-1 coaching to professionals across Asia so that they can learn from experts and navigate the problems and issues that are impeding their lives and careers. GROW enables working professionals to access life lessons from proven achievers to unlock their full potential and turbo-charge their careers.”

Explaining the significance of the initiative further, she said: “If I want to be a CEO, I can learn directly at SpeakIn GROW from a five-time CEO, what it takes to reach that position and stay there. If I want to be an entrepreneur, SpeakIn GROW gives me 1-on-1 access to a serial entrepreneur who has sold a US$100 mn company, not once, but twice over. We at SpeakIn GROW are ready to fuel Asian aspirations and turbocharge careers.”

Experts available for personalized learning on the 1-to-1 platform include the likes of world-renowned author and business leader, Paul Dupuis; Richard Rekhy, former CEO of KPMG India; Aditya Ghosh, Founder Akasa Airlines; Alan Greenberg, who launched the Apple iTunes education initiative and renowned Ad-film Director Piyush Pandey. In total there are over 18,000 experts on the SpeakIn platform who will be curated and hand-picked to move to SpeakIn GROW.

“At SpeakIn, our vision is to make top-quality executive coaching and training available to everyone who wants it, to help employees advance their careers and help organisations to attract, retain and develop talent,” added Deepshikha. “Many of our multi-national clients operate across geographies and SpeakIn GROW enables us and them to deliver personalized training at scale on an easy-to-access platform.”

A KPMG report on Digital Coaching Market & Competition Assessment highlights that there has been a rise in demand for business coaching as the number of certified coaches globally (~33%) and revenue (~21%) has increased between 2015 and 2019. Post-pandemic, the need for executive mentorship has also become more prevalent. Disruption by tech and AI has resulted in better scalability and lower costs for consumers. Many managers cited a return on investment of 6x of the coaching cost.

“SpeakIn was set up four years ago in response to a US$330 billion opportunity in B2B Edtech and professional development and has grown to be Asia’s largest digital professional development platform,” added Deepshikha. “SpeakIn GROW is the next natural evolution of the SpeakIn suite that enables us to partner with companies to provide bespoke professional development training to even wider audiences through a flexible platform.”

About SpeakIn

SpeakIn is Asia’s largest digital platform for executive learning where business executives learn through 1-on-1 coaching and group sessions from over 18,000 global CEOs, thought leaders, and subject matter experts. Based in Singapore, SpeakIn GROW delivers learning on over 500 topics taught by 18,000+ global experts. Over 400 enterprise clients and 1.5 million professional learners across eight countries have learnt on the SpeakIn platform through 1-on-1 coaching, group speaker sessions and self-paced videos, blogs and podcasts – all delivered by SpeakIn experts. With marquee clients like Accenture, SAP, Shell, VISA, Omron, BCG and more, SpeakIn is at a hyper-scale stage backed by a rock-solid product.

SpeakIn is led by an experienced team of ISB and Wharton Alumni founders, run by women leaders having served the education and consulting sector with companies like McGraw Hill, Accenture and EY. The company continues to build intuitive technologies to improve professional learning experience and strengthen the service across Asia Pacific.