Laos U17 Football Players to Attend Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan

A group of 23 U17 football players from Laos will attend the Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers in the Kyrgyz Republic at the beginning of October.

Under head coach Mr. Kanlaya Sisomvang, 35 Lao U17 football players participated in training since 1 September, and 28 out of the 35 athletes joined the team in a friendly match against Nong Bua Phisaya club’s U17 team in Thailand a few days ago. The match ended with Lao U17 losing with a score of 1-2.

Until 28 September, the Lao U17 team trained intensely, and the Lao Football Federation (LFF) recently announced the listed 23 U17 football players as follows:

The three goalkeepers are Souksamone Vethita from Luangprabang FC; Soulisack Manpaseuth from Champasak FC; and Chanthavysouk Nouvorlavong from Savannakhet.

Six defenders include Xayyasouk Keovisone, Khounvang Soundala, and Aliyakone Fongsavanh from Ezra FC; Doulanay Keomanyvong from Xang Noi FC; Khammanh Thapaseuth from Savannakhet; and Chanthavisouk Phongsavath from Champasak FC.

Ten midfielders include Sayfon Keohanam from Nonthabuly FC; Khounthavy Thongmany from Xang Noi FC; Sisavath Keomoungkhoun and Billy Donsanouphit from Esra FC; Nakhom Xayyavong from Viengchan United; Xaymangkone Piemmalay from Salavanh FC; Songkan Liyasak from Oudomxay; Xayyavath Vansavath from Champasak FC; Ketsada Detkoumman from National Defense FC; Phousomboun Panyavong from Viengchan FC.

Four forwards are as follows: Peter Phanthavong and Thanousak Nanthavongduangsy from Esra FC; Phetsamone Sihatheb from Luangprabang FC; and Xikanda Xaysongkham from Champasak FC.

The Lao U17 football team will face off against the host Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hong Kong in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan from 5 to 9 October.

The recently-updated competition schedule has Laos playing on the following days: Laos vs Iran on 5 October at 3 PM, Laos vs Hong Kong on 7 October at 3 PM, and Laos vs Kyrgyzstan on 9 October at 5:30 PM (Kyrgyzstan time). All matches will take place at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.