Southco Introduces Free-Swinging Hinges in New Materials to Meet Demanding, Heavy-Duty Applications

EH Free Swinging Hinges

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 September 2022 –Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has extended its successful line of externally mounted free-swinging hinges with three new options designed for heavy-duty applications. The EH Free Swinging Hinge is now available in corrosion-resistant aluminum for outdoor use, a lightweight plastic version that provides optimum strength for both indoor and outdoor applications and a zinc version for indoor use.

The newest additions to Southco’s EH Free-Swinging Hinge series offer new solutions for a broad range of door dimensions and weights. Available in sizes up to 100mm, the EH Plastic Free-Swinging Hinge series provides a high-strength, economical solution for multiple interior and exterior application zones. The EH-8C Aluminum Free-Swinging Hinge features corrosion-resistance, with adjustability for large panels where mounting space is limited. Together with the EH-7A Zinc Free-Swinging Hinge, these hinges deliver high strength in a compact package, lowering overall equipment costs and reducing application weight.

“Southco’s new plastic, aluminum and zinc EH Free-Swinging Hinges extend our trusted line of surface mount hinges to address the requirements of heavy-duty applications,” adds Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. “The plastic hinge is compact and powerful, the aluminum hinge provides corrosion resistance, and the zinc hinge features adjustable mounting, offering solutions for demanding industries including HVAC, Industrial Equipment and Transportation.”

For more information about the latest Southco’s EH Free Swinging Hinge, please visit https://southco.com/EH.

Hashtag: #Southco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

Southco Asia Limited

2401, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong