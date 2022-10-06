The Mekong Tourism Forum is Back!

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) is returning as a physical event in 2022. Organized with the intention of promoting the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) as a single tourist destination, the event provides a collaborative platform for travel and tourism stakeholders to discuss regional tourism development in the GMS countries of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and China (specifically Yunnan and Guangxi provinces).

The MTF 2022 will be held in Quang Nam Province, home to the ancient town of Hoi An in central Vietnam, from 12–13 October and will also focus on the marketing and promotion of travel to, from, and within the GMS.

The theme for this year’s forum is “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience,” making the event the first interactive in-person occasion bringing together public and private-sector tourism leaders and experts from the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) and beyond since the pandemic began. It will primarily focus on targeted regional efforts and collaboration across sectors to rebuild a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable tourism industry.

The forum will be featuring insightful conversations about critical trends and issues related to tourism recovery communications, digital transformation, supply chain localization, and capacity-building support and upskilling programs for the tourism workforce, particularly among micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Set amid the backdrop of a UNESCO World Heritage town rich in history and culture in between the sea and mountains, it is an excellent opportunity for people to escape the virtual realm and return to the real world while reconnecting and networking with regional tourism leaders and experts.

Register here to attend the tourism exhibition that will aim to showcase regional best practices in sustainability and local creative tourism products from across the region.