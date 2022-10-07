FHA-HoReCa 2022 returns to a rebounding hospitality industry while bolstering the business momentum

The platform supports Singapore’s post-pandemic MICE industry recovery following the city’s full reopening

The four-day trade show will host a series of competitions and a new feature area Hospitality 4.0

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 October 2022 – FHA-Food & Beverage, Asia’s leading F&B trade show, presents its initiative for the HoReCa market with FHA-HoReCa 2022, happening this 25-28 October 2022 at the Singapore EXPO.

This spin-off serves as a highly focused platform for the food service industry, targeting to help the growth of the industry with the unveiling of new market innovations and sharing of best practices. It does so by showcasing the latest equipment and hospitality supplies spanning five core segments – Bakery, Pastry & Gelato, Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment, Hospitality Style, Hospitality Technology, and Speciality Coffee & Tea. It will also include four days of seminars, specialised masterclasses, and workshops led by industry leaders and key opinion leaders.

Over 25,000 trade visitors are expected to visit 800+ exhibitors from 30+countries and regions, including international pavilions from China, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain, that will be participating in this year’s instalment spanning more than 50,000 square metres. Key exhibitors include market leaders for gelato in the HoReCa market, such as Carpigiani, MEC 3, and PreGel, who have been long supporters of the trade show.

What’s New at FHA-HoReCa

FHA-HoReCa is proud to introduce a brand-new experience zone: Hospitality 4.0. The feature area in Hall 2 is to highlight innovative solutions in three distinct areas – restaurant, kitchen, and hotels – as well as offers a four-day conference program with over 50 international thought-leaders discussing the future of hospitality. The zone also incorporates a start-up village and hosts the inaugural Hotel Innovation Challenge Asia (HICA) 2022.

As Asia Pacific’s hotel sector continued to accelerate in 2022 with investment volumes for the first half of the year totalling $6.8 billion (JLL), the industry is looking confidently ahead to rebounding to pre-pandemic levels. Room occupancy rates in Asia are also expected to recover to pre-covid numbers by 2024 accordingly to CBRE. The industry is however facing major challenges ranging from labour shortages, sustainability concerns and multitude of operational deficiencies and uneven digitalization. To address these difficulties and boost recovery, the Food & Hotel Asia together with the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) presents the inaugural Hotel Innovation Challenge Asia (HICA) finals. HICA seeks to uncover Asia’s next great hospitality solution developed by best new entrepreneurs. Shortlisted from hundreds of international entrants, the eight HICA finalists are to pitch to a jury of five judges including the CTO of Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Velocity Ventures, Vice President of Frasers Hospitality, Country General Manager of The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts and President of Hospitality Information Technology Association Singapore (HITAS) for the win on October 25th.

The Hospitality 4.0 Theatre features a four-day content program with notable international thought-leaders discussing the future of hospitality. The conference includes a line-up of more than 50 distinguished speakers including the presidents of the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA), Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP), Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), Thai Hotel Association (THA) and chairman of the Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association (IH&RA) will give a status update on hospitality in their respective countries. The dozens of seminars also comprise Group Vice President or IT, Accor Invest, Vice President, Hotel Operations of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, General Manager InterContinental Hotel Bugis, Bear Robotics, eHotelier, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI), STR, Compass Group, Senior Vice President and Managing Director Welbilt, numerous Michelin Starred Chefs, General Manager Fairmont Singapore & Swissotel The Stamford, Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), CEO of Singapore Productivity Centre, Horwath (HTL), GlobalData, SHATEC and many others.

Dotted around the Hospitality 4.0 zone is the Hospitality Start-Up Village hosting are innovative solution providers that bring new capabilities to front-of-house (restaurant 4.0), hotel (hotel 4.0) and back-of-house operations (kitchen 4.0). Attendees will be privy to an array of award-winning tech that ranges from robotics, data analytics, travel-tech, sustainability focused, or Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products and services to streamline operations, deliver higher efficiencies, lower costs and increase customer satisfaction.

Nursing Culinary Talents Via Competitions

In association with the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WorldChefs), supported by the Singapore Chefs’ Association (SCA) and regional chefs’ associations, the FHA Culinary Challenge (FCC) is the arena for culinary talents from around the world to display their gastronomic skills and be accredited by a panel of internationally acclaimed judges recognised by WorldChefs. FCC – Patisserie Categories will kick off the programme at FHA-HoReCa held from 25 to 28 October 2022, the competition will feature Practical Cake Decoration alongside other dessert and pastry activities.

Other competitions on the agenda that aims to enrich the expo experience ranges from pastry to dessert and coffee:

The Asian Gelato Cup (AGC) is a biennial event supported by the Singapore Pastry Alliance, Gelato e Cultura S.r.l., and Italian Exhibition Group Expo S.p.a. The competition seeks to heighten the tradition of artisan gelato regionally, with primary goals of developing the professional skills of the gelato, dessert and pastry chefs in the region whilst igniting creativity and interest in gelato making. This year’s theme of “Tropical Paradise” will require the competing teams to display a grand gelato buffet consisting of plated desserts, gelato cakes, gourmet gelato, and an artistic showpiece within a time limit of 8 hours. Top performing teams will gain the chance to represent Asia in the prestigious Gelato World Cup 2024 to be held in Rimini, Italy.

Among the most highly anticipated patisserie events in Asia, Asian Pastry Cup will host the crème de la crème of the pastry world from Asia. These chefs will compete and exhibit their dessert-making skills, presenting the most ambitious and complex works of pastry art. This live competition pits countries in Asia against another, culminating in a display of the most beautiful pastry creation. The competition aims to build an ever-growing community of chefs dedicated to moving the culinary profession forward. A competition of world-class standards, the competitive platform will see participants being challenged to meet the highest of standards of the industry. The 3 top performing teams of Asian Pastry Cup will represent Asia in Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie (Pastry World Cup) 2023 in Lyon, France.

The ASEAN Barista Team Championship is a competition designed to reproduce the pressure of what happens behind espresso bars around the world. Under pressure, baristas must work as a team to deliver three things that matter to coffee customers; fast service and excellent presentation whilst maintaining quality and accuracy. It’s a colourful and energetic display of talent from some of the world’s best Baristas.

Register Now

The registration for on-site seminars is highly encouraged through a 2- step process: please 1) register for FHA here, then 2) register for respective seminars from your profile page.

