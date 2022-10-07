Japan Supports Three Projects in Laos in the Education and Healthcare Sector

The Government of Japan will be providing grant assistance worth USD 270,000 for three projects in Xayaboury, Xieng Khouang and Vientiane Provinces.



Grants will be provided to fund two education projects and one healthcare project through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) run by the Government of Japan.

The grant contract was signed on 28 September between Mr. Kobayashi Kenichi, Ambassador of Japan to Laos, and Mr. Khamphanh Sitthidampha, the Governor of Vientiane Province, and representatives of the respective provincial authorities where the projects will be implemented.

The education projects will be directed towards the construction of new school and toilet buildings as well as provisioning for new school furniture at Thongmixay Secondary School in Xayaboury Province and Phousan Lower Secondary School in Xieng Khouang Province.

The health project will cover the expenses for the construction of a new building for maternal, child health care, and purchasing medical equipment at Phasang Small Hospital in Vientiane Province to help patients access appropriate and timely medical care.

Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) provides necessary funds for relatively small-scale projects that directly benefit local residents and are aimed at economic and social development in developing countries, based on the concept of human security.

In order to ensure “no one left behind” through rectification of regional disparity, Japan will continue to support and improve the basic standard of living at grassroots level in the Laos.