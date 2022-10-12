7-Eleven and Andes by Astons bring you more exciting new Ready-to-Eat meal ideas!

There are always good food ideas at 7-Eleven! New additions to its delicious ready-to-eat menu include its first-ever microwavable steak, a tasty Honey Garlic sauce exclusive to 7-Eleven and more! All available anytime, anywhere at your nearest 7-Eleven.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 October 2022 – 7-Eleven is always a great place to grab a meal! Together with Andes by Astons, 7-Eleven now brings you a whole host of new meal ideas! Customers can enjoy an even wider selection of all-new and exclusive western delights. So whether you’re in the mood for hearty and wholesome dishes from popular local chain Andes by Astons, or looking to satisfy a craving. 7-Eleven has got you covered!

Western delights from Andes by Astons available around the clock

After the successful launch of their ready-to-eat range last year, we’re exclusively adding more delectable dishes from Andes by Astons to our menu. An even wider range of restaurant-style dishes from Andes by Astons is now available closer to home and ready in a matter of minutes! Each dish is halal certified. The new and exclusive line-up includes:

Andes By Astons Steak Cut with Garlic Herb Butter and Black Pepper Sauce (U.P. $13.50): Now, here’s a first…an all-new and exclusive striploin steak dish at 7-Eleven! This unique offering features a 120g sous vide grass-fed beef striploin steak with melted garlic herb butter on bed of roasted potatoes topped with Andes by Astons’ signature black pepper sauce. Who knew steak could be so juicy and yummy after microwaving?!!

Andes By Astons Honey Garlic Chicken with Aglio Olio (U.P. $6.50): Chicken and pasta are always a fan-favourite combination! Featuring Andes by Astons’ signature juicy baked chicken thigh with exclusive to 7-Eleven honey garlic sauce with perfectly tossed aglio olio in garlic oil.

Andes by Astons BBQ Chicken with Butter Raisin Rice (U.P. $6.50): Savoury and buttery raisin rice is paired with the succulent and smoky BBQ baked chicken thigh, along with Andes by Astons’ signature sweetcorn kernels and garden vegetables.

Andes By Astons Salmon & Spinach with Cream Fusilli (U.P. $7.50): Andes by Astons might be famous for its selection of steak and meat dishes, but now you can try something a little different with this seafood pasta option. This satisfying pasta dish boasts al dente fusilli, salmon chunks, spinach in a moreishly creamy sauce served with Andes by Astons’ signature corn kernels and garden vegetables.

Finish off your meal with a sweet treat and enjoy $0.30 off 7-SELECT Itohkyuemon Uji Matcha (Cream puff/Red bean dorayaki) with any purchase of an Andes by Astons meal!

Cheese-filled treats that hit the spot

To complete the menu, our exclusive own brand 7-SELECT has some new western delights to satisfy any craving.

7-SELECT Chicken Ham and Corn Lasagne (U.P. $3.90) contains chicken ham and corn layered with three types of cheese – parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar ¬– and is sure to be a comfort food classic suitable for any time of the day!

7-SELECT Croque Monsieur (Ham & Cheddar Cheese) Sandwich (U.P. $4.50) is our version of the classic French hot sandwich made with ham and cheese, which originated in French cafés and bars as a quick bite. Topped with bechamel sauce, melted cheddar cheese and chicken ham, this cheesy treat is best eaten warm to let the savoury flavours shine through.

For more detail on launch dates and promotions, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promotion Period Andes By Astons Steak Cut with Garlic Butter Herb and Black Pepper Sauce $13.50 Enjoy $0.30 off 7-SELECT Itohkyuemon Uji Matcha (Cream puff/Red bean dorayaki) with any purchase of an Andes by Astons meal 12 Oct – 8 Nov 2022 Andes By Astons Honey Garlic Chicken with Aglio Olio $6.50 Andes by Astons BBQ Chicken with Butter Raisin Rice $6.50 Andes By Astons Salmon & Spinach with Cream Fusilli $7.50 7-SELECT Chicken Ham and Corn Lasagne $3.90 7-SELECT Croque Monsieur (Ham & Cheddar Cheese) Sandwich $4.50

All are halal certified.

