India International Insurance To Launch New Travel Policy, i-Journey

SINGAPORE – 12 October 2022 – India International Insurance will be launching i-Journey, their latest travel insurance policy, this coming October.

With the launch of i-Journey, Singaporeans or Singapore residents can look forward to their upcoming travel with peace of mind. I-Journey not only provides an extensive range of coverage, such as terrorism, travel delays, child protection, loss of baggage or passport, personal money, home contents and many others, but also offers higher claim benefits at affordable premiums. In addition, i-Journey includes Covid-19 extended coverage. The extended coverage will consist of Covid-19-related benefits, such as incurred medical expenses, repatriation of mortal remains to Singapore and Country of origin for non-Singaporeans, travel cancellation, postponement, curtailment, overseas hospital expenses, overseas quarantine allowance, as well as any follow-up treatment once back in Singapore.

As travel borders all over the world are gradually opening, Singapore residents, who have not been able to travel for the past two years, will be excited to travel as the end-of-year holidays are getting closer. More than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, many international borders require travelers to provide proof of sufficient travel insurance to be granted a holiday visa or entry. The global pandemic has increased traveler’s need for adequate protection and health coverage. More individuals and families are looking for insurance policies, especially travelling packages, that provide comprehensive solutions for all their concerns. However, the main challenge is purchasing a travel insurance policy with maximum coverage at an affordable price.

India International Insurance (III) has provided insurance solutions in Singapore and surrounding nations since 1987. Specializing in non-life insurance solutions, III has been providing individuals, family, and corporate clients an extensive range of insurance solutions, such as travel insurance, comprehensive coverage motor insurance, motor fleet insurance, personal accident insurance, home insurance, maid bond package, marine insurance, property insurance, engineering insurance, liability insurance, and surety insurance, among others. India International Insurance ensures that they provide tailored solutions at an affordable premium.

You can expect comprehensive travelling solutions within your means at India International Insurance with their product launch, i-Journey, which will be available from 15th October onwards, including Covid-19 coverage. For more information on India International Insurance and its extensive range of insurance policies and products, visit https://www.iii.com.sg/ or contact them at +65 6347 6100 or insure@iii.com.sg.

