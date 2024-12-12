University of Macau Emerges as a Research Powerhouse: A Decade of Transformation on Hengqin Island

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2024 – The University of Macau (UM) has made significant progress in establishing itself as a leading research hub in the Asia-Pacific region. Since relocating to the Hengqin campus in 2014, UM has enhanced its innovative research capabilities by expanding research facilities, establishing a strategic research layout, developing national and regional research platforms, promoting industry-academia collaboration, and recruiting outstanding scholars.

Achieving New Heights in Global Research Rankings

UM now ranks among the top 1% in 15 fields in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) database, up from just 5 subjects in 2018. Research output has also surged, with the number of journal articles published by UM scholars increasing from 725 in 2014 to nearly 2,600 in 2023, and the citation counts rising from 5,800 to more than 90,000 over the same period. Notably, UM is ranked 23rd in the world in ‘citations per faculty’, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025. Furthermore, the cumulative number of patents UM was granted rose significantly from 32 in 2014 to 250 in 2023. These achievements are a testament to UM’s dedication to research excellence and its growing global influence.

Capitalising on the ‘3+3+3+3’ Strategic Research Layout

UM’s research development is attributed to its innovative ‘3+3+3+3’ strategic research layout. The strategy includes:

3 state key laboratories : State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City

: State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City 3 emerging research fields : precision medicine, advanced materials, regional oceanology

: precision medicine, advanced materials, regional oceanology 3 interdisciplinary research fields : artificial intelligence and robotics, data science, cognitive and brain sciences

: artificial intelligence and robotics, data science, cognitive and brain sciences 3 research platforms for the humanities and social sciences: Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences, Centre for Macau Studies, Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics and Management

With expansive research spaces and state-of-the-art facilities, the UM Hengqin campus provides an ideal environment for cutting-edge research across disciplines.

Pioneering Research Across Diverse Disciplines

With its pioneering research, UM has made significant strides in multiple disciplines. In chip research, UM focuses on developing cutting-edge electronic systems, including analog-to-digital converters and ultra-low-power RF integrated circuits. The university also utilises the Internet of Things to enhance smart city technologies. In Chinese medicine, UM has established quality standards for more than 20 Chinese medicinal herbs, which are now referenced in authoritative publications in China and the US. Additionally, UM’s health sciences research has led to breakthroughs in the treatments of breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as the discovery of immunomodulatory properties of Chinese medicine. These achievements underscore UM’s commitment to addressing global challenges through cutting-edge research.

Driving Innovation Through Industry-Academia Collaboration

UM also actively translates research into tangible outcomes through industry-academia collaboration. With its ‘5-in-1’ system, the university has enhanced the commercialisation of research results in the aspects of innovation, service, management, cultivation, and practice.

The Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute, UM’s first industry-academia collaboration demonstration base in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is a key player in this effort. By April 2024, the institute had undertaken 160 research projects approved by national and regional departments and conducted 127 enterprise-commissioned projects. These projects have led to innovations such as robotic chips, stem cell and regenerative medicine, and nano-foam concrete.

Looking ahead, UM will continue to foster interdisciplinary and innovative research, translate its research findings into real-world applications, and deliver cutting-edge insights that benefit both the academic community and wider society.

