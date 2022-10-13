Microban International Enjoys Successful TITAS 2022

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – News Direct – 13 October 2022 –

Redefining clean with innovative built-in antimicrobial and odor control technologies

Microban International, a global leader in antimicrobial and odor control solutions, recently attended Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS) 2022 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from 12th to 14th of October. Microban showcased its latest innovations and demonstrated how to improve textile hygiene, cleanliness, and sustainability with next generation antimicrobial and odor control technologies.

Microban has recently launched two brand new technologies, DuraTech™ by Microban and Refresh™. Nisa Fan, Associate Product Manager at Microban International, highlighted the key features of these two technologies during the product launch seminar at TITAS on October 13th.

DuraTech by Microban is a groundbreaking antimicrobial technology designed for cotton applications. It has been proven to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria by up to 99.99 percent, even after 75 home launderings, far exceeding industry standards. Meanwhile, Refresh is Microban’s newest, patent-pending and sustainable odor capture technology that is metal free. This innovative technology is proven to reduce odors by up to 93 percent on polyester and polyester-rich blends, even after 30 home launderings.

“As a sustainability-focused company, Microban continues to dedicate itself to sustainable textile manufacturing by providing more environmentally-friendly solutions without relying on traditional heavy metal chemistries,” explained Nisa Fan. “The launch of DuraTech by Microban and Refresh perfectly represents our innovation efforts, combining science and creative solutions that enhance textile products around the world.”

With decades of experience in the textile industry, Microban has built partnerships with over 200 brand customers in the Asia Pacific market, and worked closely with renowned textile brands such as Danskin, Samsonite, Deya and Peilou in Taiwan.

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization/disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

