French dairy brand Elle & Vire × popular food outlets Burst the taste buds on the French sentiment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 October 2022 – The cool breeze of the fall reminds people of the romance along the streets in France, as well as the unforgettable French dishes with exquisite shapes and meticulous cooking. Elle & Vire, a professional dairy product brand from France, attaches importance to quality and selection of food materials. This time, the brand partners with 3 popular food outlets that share the same values to launch a joint discount promotion, in hopes that everyone can enjoy their signature items with the special offer simultaneously. Get ready to indulge in French sophistication this fall！

Discover the secret recipe of popular food outlets

When it comes to French delicacies, it is natural to come up with their completion of color, flavor and taste. Besides a highly “IGable” exquisite appearance, French dishes always make use of the simplest and natural ingredients to create a rich and refined taste. Be it a simple croissant or a delicate dessert, it all starts with choosing the highest quality butter and cream. That’s why Elle & Vire, the brand originated from Normandy which is famous for its high quality dairy products, has joined forces with several popular bakeries and restaurants to reveal their secret recipes for making their signature French-style dishes.



LUCULLUS CACAO

Signature Chocolate Croffle go viral in Hong Kong

LUCULLUS CACAO, which has several concept cafes, took on a new image recently. It has successfully captured the hearts of dessert fans with its signature Croffle series and unique CACAO series of special drinks. The café’s popularity soars due to the signature chocolate Croffle that combines the classic French croissant with waffle. Jeremy, the head of the R&D department, pointed out that to make the waffle’s layering more outstanding, the first and foremost is to use high quality flour and butter from France. By using Elle & Vire butter slices for pastry, not only can they bring the original French flavor, but also highlight the butter flavor and make the layers of the croffle more distinct and crispier. “Adding our chocolate, cocoa powder and chopped hazelnuts to the roasted Croffle will bring an appealing and rich taste. It complements our special drink, CACAO Cola, which is made with the essence of cocoa,” added Jeremy.

Other Recommendations: Strawberry Waffle, Creme Brulee Waffle, Assorted Croissants, CACAO Tonic

LUCULLUS CACAO’s signature croffle is baked into a waffle shape with French croissants. It is fragrant on the outside and crunchy inside. Served with different ingredients and ice cream, the taste will be more layered and unforgettable.

MAISON KAYSER

The most authentic French Delicacy

MAISON KAYSER, a bakery from France, has emerged rapidly in Hong Kong in recent years, and become a must-visit for French residents in Hong Kong and local puff pastry lovers. The croissants are their signature item and sell over a thousand each day. They are made with Elle & Vire butter slices. Each croissant has a full shape and distinct layers, with a delicate honeycomb-like structure inside. By biting into the croissant, you can first feel the crispiness, followed by the butter flavor hitting your taste buds. No wonder a croissant and a cup of black coffee are the best to start a day for the French. Other than the awesome croissants, you cannot miss their classic French cakes. Despite its simple appearance, the ingredients are exquisite. The Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake is particularly popular among office ladies and has become the bakery’s signature. Divy Lorho, the French Executive Pastry Chef, said that the perfect balance of sweetness and the taste of other ingredients in this cake is the result of numerous experiments. One of his best-kept secrets is the Elle & Vire Whipping Cream. It is the cream on the top layer, which is made of Whipping Cream and chocolate, that gives a rich and smooth texture with aromatic dairy flavor perfectly balanced with the crispy cake base. Every bite is an enjoyment!

Other Recommendations: French Lemon Tart, Raspberry Pistachio Tart

MAISON KAYSER carefully selects ingredients in both puff pastries and cakes. Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake has a crispy base with a rich and creamy topping. The contrast makes the delicacy more sophisticated.

sensory ZERO

Original Flavor of Healthy Veggies

sensory ZERO, which always aims to bring out the original taste of food, provides nutritious food and high quality coffee to urbanites who are buried in their work every day. While making the popular meat-free spaghetti, the brand not only takes heed of the seasonality of the ingredients, but the sauce is also the key. Making a tasty vegetarian dish is challenging to get the right taste and creaminess of the sauce without overpowering the taste of the veggies. “We don’t use a lot of seasonings, rather just a pinch of salt to bring out the taste. We use Elle & Vire cream to make our creamy sauce for the meat-free vegetarian spaghetti because the cream is clean without unnecessary additives, and with perfect dairy taste and creaminess to enhance the vegetarian dishes,” said Dickson, the Group Executive Chef.

Other Recommendations: Carbonara Pasta with Onsen Egg, Pan-Fried Asparagus Scallops and Risotto with Basil Sauce and Cream Sauce, Crazy Chocolate, Beautiful Skin Tea

sensory ZERO is famous for its healthy food and leisurely boutique coffee. When cooking, it focuses on using ingredients from the brand with similar value to ensure high quality and healthy food for diners.

French Promo in the fall

LUCULLUS CACAO

Within the promotion period, you get a 10% discount on signature Croffle series in Olympian City store.

– Promotion period: 2022.10.10 – 2022.11.30

– In case of any dispute, LUCULLUS CACAO reserves the right of final decision

