7-Eleven new and exclusive Disney Ramen Bowls are here to add magic to your ramen time

Mickey, Spider-Man, The Avengers, and more are featured in these must-have Ramen Bowls through 7-Eleven’s latest Shop and Earn Stamps programme

Collect all seven designs of the gleeful Disney family featuring: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Chip ‘N Dale, Toy Story and Marvel favourites – Spider-man and Avengers

All seven ceramic ramen bowls are microwave-safe, come with a food grade plastic lid and themed slender chopsticks and can store up to approximately 620 ml and can withstand temperatures from 0–100°C

Earn a stamp with every $5 spent; collect eight stamps, and top up $9.90 in cash to redeem a blind box containing a random ramen bowl with 7-Eleven’s Shop and Earn stamps programme. Get an additional stamp when you purchase any star products

Stamp issuance and redemption of ramen bowls begin on 26 October at all 7-Eleven stores; stamp issuance ends on 20 December, and redemption ends on 27 December, or while stocks last

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 October 2022 – Disney fans can once again look forward to an exciting collaboration between 7-Eleven and Disney through its latest Shop and Earn Stamps programme! Coming to town is a limited-edition collection of 7 Ramen Bowls, featuring characters from Walt Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. Whether you want to satiate your late-night noodle cravings or enjoy a hearty rice bowl for lunch, these functional ramen bowls can be your go-to! They are exclusively available for redemption at all 7-Eleven stores islandwide from 26 October.

This range of Disney ramen bowls comes in 7 designs: the classic Disney duo, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse; the adorable pair Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, Winnie the pooh in a cute yellow bowl; a bowl featuring the playful duo, the Chipmunks, Chip ‘n Dale; Toy Story characters in a bright blue bowl and two bowls with your superhero favourites Spider-man and the Avengers.

Each 140mm ceramic bowl can store up to approximately 620ml and withstand temperatures between 0 – 100 °C, making it perfect for serving your favourite rice or noodles meals! All seven bowls are decorated with different characters in a variety of colours and styles. A set of chopsticks and a matching lid that can be used as a plate for side dishes are also included with the Ramen Bowl. The small handle on the lid, which is decorated with various character images, adds to the charm and ups the cuteness factor!

The Ramen Bowls come with themed chopsticks approximately 19 cm in length and are best suited for kids or even kids-at-heart. When not in use, you can place them in the thoughtfully crafted slot in the lid!

Build your collection, and grab all seven limited-edition designs while stocks last!

Earn a stamp with every $5 spent, collect eight stamps, and top up $9.90 in cash to redeem a randomly packed ramen bowl.

Stamps can be earned for eight weeks between 26 October and 20 December, while the ramen bowls can be redeemed until 27 December or while stocks last. Visit your nearby 7-Eleven right away to purchase this limited-edition collection that will make you swoon! Find your nearest one here.

More Disney treasures coming your way!

Create your own ramen bowl set with Disney sauce plates & spoons

These matching sauce plates and spoons are a must-have to complete your Disney collection. They come in 7 different designs featuring your favourite characters. Place your side dishes or seasoning in the sauce dish and together with the ceramic spoon, savour every bite of the divine Disney experience!

Slurp your favourite drinks with the versatile Disney-themed Stainless Steel Tumblers

There are more Disney goodies in store for you! Bring the magic with every sip with 3 Disney vacuum-insulated tumblers featuring Mickey & Minnie, Winnie the Pooh, and Spider-Man. They are adorably designed and are available in a number of matte colors that go great with the characters. The Vacuum Insulated Double Wall tumbler comes with an inner wall made of food-grade 304 stainless steel, making them suitable for hot beverages. A food-grade 304 stainless steel straw is included with each cup, which has a capacity of about 475ml, also making them perfect for super-sized cold drinks!

7-Eleven is also bringing to you two Disney-themed umbrellas featuring the Toy Story Aliens and Donald Duck. For lifelong fans who can’t get enough of the Disney magic, look out for these delightful Disney merchandise that are landing in 7-Eleven stores across Singapore!

Product Name Selling Price Characters Sauce plate and spoon With any purchase + $5.90 Mickey Mouse

Donald Duck

Chip ‘N Dale

Winnie the pooh

The Aliens

Iron-man

Spider-man Stainless Steel Tumbler With any purchase + $16.90 Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

Spider-man

Winnie the pooh Umbrella With any purchase + $16.90 The Aliens

Donald Duck

Qualified spending for stamp collection and purchase-with-purchase items exclude redemption of Disney Ramen Bowl Sets with cash portion, tobacco products, parking coupons, bill payments, top-up services, lottery sales, electronic gift cards, pre-orders, foodpanda and other delivery service purchases.

