Seek Sophie Giveaway: Win Free Adventures in Bali for 1 Year

Epic Giveaway Alert: Free Bali Adventures for 1 Year

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 October 2022 – To celebrate travel’s reopening, Seek Sophie , a Singapore-based experiences booking platform that offers unique adventures, has launched a giveaway for. The giveaway is carried out on Seek Sophie’s Instagram account (@seeksophie), and is open from 20 October 2022 to 6 November 2022.

The giveaway winner will win free adventures in Bali for an entire year. They can choose from Bali bucket list experiences such as hiking Mt Batur, snorkelling with Manta Rays in Nusa Penida, going on off-the-beaten-path adventures such as waterfall canyoning, paragliding and even Balinese mud wrestling!

There’s no better way to celebrate travel’s reopening than to see Asia’s Paradise Island with new eyes!

Terms and conditions

Giveaway participation period is from 20 October 2022 to 6 November 2022, 11:59pm. The giveaway is limited to one winner. Winner may book any number of Bali adventures on Seek Sophie over the course of a one-year period, for her/himself, friends and family. The total booking value of the adventures shall not exceed S$500 in value. To participate in the giveaway, you should: follow @seeksophie on Instagram, like the giveaway post, comment & tag 4 other friends, share the post to IG stories and tag @seeksophie. Travel duration: 1st December 2022 to 1st December 20220

About Seek Sophie Private Limited

Seek Sophie is a Singapore-based experiences booking platform which helps people discover uncommon experiences, things to do in Singapore, date ideas in Singapore and off-the-beaten-path adventures in Asia. With a mission to create a better world of travel, Seek Sophie does good in the tourism industry by ensuring that travel spend directly benefits local communities, and by ensuring all experiences booked on the platform are carbon neutral. Seek Sophie does this by offsetting one pound of carbon emissions for every $1 spent on their website.

