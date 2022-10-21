Laos Invites Neighboring Countries to the Trade Fair at That Luang Festival

Vientiane authorities have invited businesses from China, Thailand, and Vietnam to participate in the trade fair, taking place between 4-8 November during the That Luang festival.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the organizing committee informed reporters that the trade exhibition’s objective is to bolster the economy and preserve the cultural traditions of the country.

The press conference was also attended by officials from the Vientiane Administration Office, Vientiane Police Office, Vientiane Information, Culture and Tourism Department, Xaysettha District Office, and business representatives.

The Director of the Vientiane Industry and Commerce Department, Mrs. Vanmany Phimmasane said “This year, the festivities and the trade fair will involve more exciting activities after being cancelled for the past two years because of the Covid pandemic. We have invited businesses from Vietnam to participate in the event as part of activities to mark this important year in relations between our countries.”

Businesses from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Nha Trang will represent Vietnam in the fair; furthermore, authorities have also invited exhibitors from Thailand’s Nong Khai province and from Kunming and Hunan province in China to participate in the fair.

“We expect that turnover in the sale of products will amount to billions of kip,” Mrs. Vanmany added.

The organizing committee said the fair will see an exhibition of Lao-made products, allowing customers to buy local goods and provide an opportunity for businesses to connect and set up markets in the region.

The event will also provide a platform for local business to develop their products as a means to gain acceptance from Lao consumers.

Mrs. Vanmany added, “This will build confidence among local consumers and help in the development of value-added products that can generate a larger income for businesses.”

Additionally, the trade fair would enable SMEs to exchange ideas and learn lessons, including businesses operations across Laos and abroad.

The fair will look at a tourism exhibition and new innovations including the railway exhibition, expressways and logistics parks, display products from Vietnam and goods made under Laos’ One District, One Product Scheme. The display will be at That Luang esplanade and That Luang festival ground.

At least 800 booths will display and sell goods, including various kind of food, beverages and general consumer products.

The That Luang festival will be held between 4-8 November, and will see cultural performances on the first day, a traditional wax castle procession on the third; alms-giving, and hockey match on the fourth.

The wax castle procession aims to mark the revival of the festival following its cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, says the Vientiane Information, Culture and Tourism Department.