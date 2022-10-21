Vientiane Province Starts Repair Work on Kasy to Vang Vieng Roads

The Department of Public Works and Transport in Vientiane province is currently repairing the roads between Kasy to Vang Veing, and they expect to complete the work in three months.

The Director of the Department of Public Works and Transport in Vientiane province, Mr. Phouvone Bounvilay, said this section of road was in poor condition after being damaged by bad weather and overloaded trucks that traveled on it during the construction of the Laos-China railway.

The road from Kasy to Vang Vieng is one of the four projects being executed under an agreement to repair national roads in the next year. One of them is Road No. 10 from the border of Vientiane’s Capital to the end of the Nam Ngum bridge in Vientiane province.

There are three sections in which Road No. 13 is being repaired: from Phonhong district to Houay Pamom village; from Houay Pamom village to Kasy district; and from Kasy district to Luang Prabang city. The total cost of the repair work which will take three years to complete is expected to be around LAK 6 Billion (USD 345,474).

Improving the road conditions on this route is part of the government’s strategy to make Laos a land link within the region for both travel and the shipping of logistics.

The Department of Public Works and Transport is repairing the roads with the most damage in Vang Vieng District by cleaning the roadside, filling potholes, and laying a new asphalt surface. The section connecting Vientiane Capital and Vientiane Province will also be expanded to a four-lane highway.