Laos Touted as One of the Best Places to Visit in 2023

Curated by the well-known travel magazine, Wanderlust, famous tourist spots in Laos have made it on the list of best places to visit in the world in January 2023.

Laos has been selected as among the 20 best places to visit in January 2023 by Wanderlust, UK’s leading independent travel magazine. It is the top ASEAN country on the list, ranking sixth, while Vietnam was featured in the No.8 position.

“We’d certainly recommend getting to grips with the Paris-esque charms of the capital, Vientiane, and taking your sweet time in Luang Prabang. There are, after all, over 33 temples to see, seemingly endless stretches of night market stalls, and even a mountain to climb: Mount Phou Si,” says the article.

Si Phan Don, also known as the Four Thousand Islands, Khon Phapheng waterfall, and Pakse City were listed as picturesque destinations to visit along the Mekong River as well.

A foreign travel expert in Laos, Jason Rolan, suggests a few more places to add to this already enviable list.

“In January, it will also be nice to take advantage of the climate in Laos’ northern regions like Xieng Khouang, Phongsaly, and Houaphan.

“Tourists often believe that Southeast Asia is all tropical, but in these places, one can experience chilly mornings and wake up to a sea of fog. But it’s not just the weather, the natural landscapes, diverse ethnic groups, and rich histories here also make them worth exploring again and again,” he informs.