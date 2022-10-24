Latest Release of Epicor Kinetic for Manufacturing Delivers New Industry Features and Connected Services

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 October 2022 – Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today introduced a variety of features in its Fall 2022 release for Epicor Kinetic for Manufacturing, part of the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud portfolio. The updates will help manufacturers better compete with deep industry-specific functionality, connected services to integrate and optimize workflows, and deliver a smoother user experience journey.

“Now more than ever, manufacturers need people-centric, open, and connected technologies to gain visibility across their business and optimize supply chain processes,” said Vaibhav Vohra, Chief Product Officer at Epicor. “The latest release of Epicor Kinetic empowers our customers with a variety of fit-for-purpose features and integrations that deliver on that, helping them grow their business and compete in today’s global marketplace.”

New capabilities across the latest release of Epicor Kinetic for Manufacturing include:

Deep Industry-Specific Functionality

The ability to track inventory by part and revision allows customers to reduce part number maintenance time, ensure component compatibility, and have full visibility into inventory segmentation

Improved API connection between Epicor Kinetic and Epicor Advanced MES that includes passing of Downtime and Scrap codes

Embedded electronic signature capability that can be used with Business Process Management (BPM) on any business object to support compliance and quality management needs

Enhancements to fulfillment improve visibility of Make-to-Orders, streamlining the release of sales orders to picking

Improved financial reporting capabilities, aligning the Procurement to pay trackers and GL reporting showing valuable data that will help customers easily reconcile their data across different areas



Connected Services to Optimize Workflows

Epicor Commerce Connect customers can rate shop at checkout by pulling the best freight rates from Quick Ship, eliminating the need to maintain shipping rates in both applications

Deeper integration between Epicor Kinetic and Epicor CPQ, including new features such as 3D Sketch & Extrude and a MoM Viewer Widget to view MoM calculations in real-time while users are configuring



Smoother User Experience Journey

Built to engage employees across the enterprise with a digital messaging and notification engine

Enhanced collaboration offers an optimized mobile experience

