Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing: Disrupting the Status Quo

Team, Tech, Passion, and Performance Combine to Herald a New Era in F1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Media OutReach – 25 October 2022 – Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has hailed Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Constructors’ Championship win in Austin as a testament to the team, technology, passion, and performance – all combining to disrupt the status quo.

Following a blistering performance on the track, and in the paddock, Oracle Red Bull Racing sealed top spot as Max Verstappen stormed to victory in a blustery, incident-filled race.

“All of us at Bybit celebrate this historic moment with our friends at Oracle Red Bull Racing,” said Zhou. “This outstanding achievement highlights that while Max steered the team to victory on the track, behind the scenes and under the hood there was a finely tuned operation that consistently overcame the unexpected to deliver day after day after day.”

Bybit also acknowledged the journey and sacrifice it took Oracle Red Bull Racing to reach this defining moment.

“We fully understand the commitment and continued innovation required for success,” added Zhou. “We share many of the same challenges: we rely on the passion and conviction of our team, we constantly innovate to stay ahead, and we are driven by a higher sense of purpose.”

Bybit announced its partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing in February this year, as Principal Team Partner, uniting two brands along shared values of creativity, innovation, and passion.

At the time, the partnership was lauded as a natural fit between two giants, each of them disrupting norms, perceptions, and traditional rivals in their own individual environments. But the synergies, innovation, and drive to succeed have continued to flourish.

Oracle Red Bull Racing recently announced plans to produce its own power unit, in an effort to take full control of all aspects of the car management.

Meanwhile, Bybit has announced plans to launch its own crypto wallet, seen as a critical infrastructure component and passport – essential to experiencing the next iteration of the internet, Web 3. The move ensures the crypto leader has full control over a core aspect of its business for the future.

It seems despite unrivaled success in 2022, both companies are keen to continue their unstoppable momentum and to drive innovation.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Apart from Oracle Red Bull Racing, Bybit also sponsors esports teams like NAVI, Alliance, Astralis and Virtus.pro; German soccer club Borussia Dortmund and Japanese soccer club Avispa Fukuoka.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/