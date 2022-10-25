Citi Sponsors NGO Internship for Local Business Students

Nurturing Future Business Leaders by Broadening Their Understanding of Community Needs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 October 2022 – For the 12th year running, 77 business students from 10 local universities participated in the Citi-HKCSS Community Intern Program (CIP) and completed internships at 40 local NGOs (non-governmental organizations). The program equips the students with a better understanding of the non-profit sector and the needs of the local community. The participating NGOs agreed that the student internships were invaluable in enhancing their daily operations and event implementation, and helping mobilize their marketing and resources.

Sponsored and organized by Citi and co-organized by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), CIP aims to support the development of Hong Kong’s future business leaders into more caring and responsible individuals through a broadened understanding of the needs and challenges of the community, and the ideals of CSR (corporate social responsibility). Since its launch in 2010, more than 900 students have benefited from the program.

Officiating at the Recognition Ceremony held today were Ms. Wendy Hu, Managing Director of Citi Private Bank, and Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service.

At the ceremony, Ms. Wendy Hu said: “We are delighted to see the highly positive experience the collaboration gives to NGOs and students alike, not only raising awareness of social-economic issues but also sustaining the future development of these organizations. Congratulations to the 77 students for the enthusiasm, effort and dedication they brought to their internships. I hope they will carry with them the enhanced awareness they gained from this experience wherever their careers take them.”

Mr. Chua Hoi Wai said: “I am grateful to Citi, the universities and NGOs for their continuous support for CIP in providing internship and training opportunities to nurture young talent. The ceremony today not only marks the completion of the internship program but also represents students’ commitment to serving society. I believe all the participating students can now contribute and create value for our society by capitalizing on the experience of their past three months in CIP.”

Four participants were awarded the “Grand Award for Excellence” in recognition of their outstanding performance during the internships. They were: Li So Sin from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Lai Wing Yan from Hong Kong Baptist University who interned at Hong Kong Lutheran Social Service – Luen Wo Market House of Urban and Rural Living; and Cheung Wai Yin from the University of Hong Kong and Lo Chui Yuen from the Chinese University of Hong Kong who interned at HandsOn Hong Kong Limited.

One of these awardees, Lo Chiu Yuen of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said: “With the trust of HandsOn Hong Kong, I had the opportunity to utilize business concepts to solve social issues. During my internship, I helped refine their strategy on organizing volunteer work through conducting research and preparing infographics about social reality in Hong Kong. With the visual aids created, corporates can see what local social resources are available and how they can empower the community to support the needy with HandsOn. This is a meaningful experience during which I could acquire in-depth knowledge of social issues, as well as apply my own knowledge to contribute to society.”

The internships took place between July and August 2022. The 77 interns worked in pairs to contribute their business knowledge and skill sets to assist their assigned NGOs in various projects including branding, resources development and fundraising, daily operations, event management and system development. Participants were given 20 hours of in-depth training to prepare them for working with the NGOs and to enrich their knowledge of pressing community issues such as the poverty gap and aging population, as well as environmental conservation. The training comprised seminars on CSR and cross-sector partnerships; visits to non-profits and social enterprises; opportunities to interact with various underprivileged groups; and volunteering activities.

