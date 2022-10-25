Evnia, a new range of Philips monitors and accessories to reinvent the rules of gaming

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 October 2022 – The gaming industry has come a long way. From its simple, two-dimensional debut in the 1970s and 80s, gaming has kept pace with the rapid evolution of digital technology, rising to become not just a form of entertainment but a truly immersive sensorial experience with uniquely powerful appeals. Increasingly, modern gamers expect a brand that reflects the diversity of their tastes and desires while their identities are embraced. In light of this, MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips monitors, is delighted to announce the launch of Evnia.



One voice for all

The word Evnia (Greek: Εύνοια) consists of eu (good) and nous (mind), which literally means “well mind” and “smart thinking”. Evnia is used as a word to show interest to support and protect someone or something. It’s often used in the context of luck. Everyone can be a gamer, and Evnia, true to the name, supports the joy of gaming for all.

The definition of a typical gamer is more diverse than ever – however, the stereotype that gaming is only for teenagers is still the norm. The need for a welcoming community required a brand that could embrace every gamer, making them feel truly part of the group. Starting from its unique design, Evnia differentiates from the crowd of spec-only-driven aggressive models, bringing back the joy and fun of gaming, keeping emotional benefits at the core.

“Philips Monitors believes that the joy of gaming should be accessible to everyone. Our goal for Evnia is to provide today’s gamers, in all their diversity, with the monitors and accessories they need to get the most enjoyment out of every gaming session, whether in terms of performance, graphics, or overall user experience. Evnia, true to the name, encourages gamers to bring their most genuine selves to their sessions and to reconnect with the original purpose of gaming.” -Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead and Senior Brand Manager EU at MMD Monitors & Display

The Evnia range reflects its mantra: “Reinvent the rules”. Far from the known gaming stereotype, Evnia adds freshness, premium and elegance to the mixture. From product lines to Ambiglow lights, it prioritizes emotional benefits as well as technical advantages. The sophisticated design fits every environment, being a perfect addition to the furnishing of a casual gamer lounge or a proper PC gaming set-up.

First model available: Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV

Philips Evnia monitors are every gamer’s dream come true. The range’s stylish design will match any interior décor, while its generous displays invite gamers to get into the game. The first Evnia model to be released, the curved Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV monitor, ensures an almost cinematic experience with UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 resolution and HDR 1400. The monitor’s mini-LED backlighting with 1,152 zones allows enhanced control of the lighting and contrast ratio for deeper blacks and brighter whites. Ambiglow adds to an all-around immersion in the game. The visual performance is matched by its gaming features – With a 165Hz refresh rate, ultra-low input lag, and Adaptive-Sync, even the most action-packed games are sure to be smooth and fluid.

Comfort is always a priority for Philips Monitors, and the Evnia range is no exception. The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV offers great flexibility with complete connectivity of USB-C ports as well as KVM and height-adjustable stand to adapt to users’ preferences and ensure gaming sessions that are a pleasure for the mind and the body.

The Evnia monitors range starting with this launch will see in the future further performance-driven products with models: 42M2N8900 (42″ OLED flat screen), 34M2C8600 (34″ QD OLED curved screen) and 27M2C5500W (27″ VA curved screen). The offer will be completed with innovative and stylish accessories: Two keyboards (SPK8508 and SPK8708), two mice (SPK9508 and SPK9708) and two headsets (TAG5208 and TAG7208).

Join us in the new era of gaming.

Pricing and availability

The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV will be available in Asia-Pacific region for purchase from 2023 onward.

More information on the Philips Evnia range: https://www.evnia.philips

About MMD

MMD-Monitors & Displays Holding B.V. (‘MMD’), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam, is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers.

MMD-Monitors & Displays Holding B.V. (‘MMD’) exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded LCD displays worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, MMD uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.

About Philips Monitors

Philips was founded as far back as 1891 in the Netherlands, and has since engaged in more than a century of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Thanks to the company developing timeless business values, Philips has become one of the most highly recognized and trusted brands in the world today. This comes from a tradition of caring about people’s needs, innovating based on ever-changing insights, and working to make a positive change in people’s lives – traditions as meaningful now as they were in the company’s beginnings.

Philips monitors stand for excellent picture quality, and providing innovative solutions to problems people really care about. To reflect this Philips commitment, Philips has created the slogan: ‘Innovation and You’. – See more at www.philips.com