Fully-Funded PhD Positions in 13 Cutting-Edged Fields at Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s Top Academic Institution

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 1 November 2022 – Academia Sinica (AS), the preeminent research institution in Taiwan, announces the application for 2023 fall semester of its Taiwan International Graduate Program ( TIGP@AS ). The online application is open from 1st November 2022 to 1st February 2023 (GMT+8).

TIGP@AS provides 13 interdisciplinary and funded programs ranging from physical sciences, life sciences to social sciences and the humanities. The all-English Ph.D. Program cooperates closely with Taiwan’s leading universities and provides superior scientific training courses. It is aimed to attract the top talents from around the world with ambition to grow personally and professionally.

TIGP@AS offers competitive financial support for its students. All admitted students enjoy a monthly stipend of NTD 34,000 (about USD 1,100) for the first year. For those who perform well, this stipend will be extended to the 2nd and the 3rd year. In subsequent years, financial support will come from the thesis advisor. Besides, full-time TIGP Ph.D. candidates or students who have passed their qualifying exams with distinction are eligible to apply for the TIGP@AS Research Performance Fellowship. Awardees can receive an additional NTD 6,000 per month for one year.

Through Academia Sinica’s substantial connections with first-rate institutions worldwide, TIGP@AS can make arrangements for students to visit and conduct research in renowned laboratories around the globe. The yearly Travel Grant Award of TIGP@AS encourages students to join important global symposiums. Other international exposure opportunities include attending seminars abroad, doing short-term research projects abroad, and participating in international meetings such as Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting. Academia Sinica also invites distinguished scholars, entrepreneurial masters, and Nobel Laureates to visit the campus and share their unique stories on achieving success in their respective fields.

To facilitate first-year students’ quicker adaptation to the local environments, TIGP@AS provides free-of-charge Mandarin language courses at the entry-level and a convenient and affordable fully-furnished dormitory. All the students of TIGP@AS will find their experiences at Academia Sinica and in Taiwan not only personally rewarding but also culturally enriching.

Application is free of charge through TIGP@AS online system. For any questions, please visit the TIGP@AS official website or contact Ms. Huan-Yi Shen with the TIGP@AS Admission Office at tigp@gate.sinica.edu.tw.

Hashtag: #AcademiaSinica

About TIGP@AS

Started in 2002, TIGP@AS is a joint-effort between Academia Sinica and top research-leading universities in Taiwan. It integrates first-class facilities with outstanding faculty to offer interdisciplinary Ph.D. programs across a wide range of disciplines. All courses are conducted in English. After completing the graduation requirements, students receive certificates from Academia Sinica and degrees from the partner universities. TIGP@AS also periodically accepts applications to funded International Internship Program, which provides an opportunity for young talents to experience Academia Sinica’s research environment.

The 13 interdisciplinary programs within TIGP@AS are in cooperation with 10 top domestic universities as follows.

Chemical Biology and Molecular Biophysics Molecular Science and Technology Molecular and Biological Agricultural Sciences Bioinformatics Molecular and Cell Biology Nano Science and Technology Molecular Medicine Earth System Science Biodiversity Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Sustainable Chemical Science and Technology Social Networks and Human-Centered Computing Artificial Intelligence of Things

TIGP@AS is a genuinely international community with over 586 students from 47 countries. To date, more than 651 students have completed TIGP@AS’s rigorous requirements and obtained Ph.D. degrees. In the past years, TIGP@AS students have published more than 2,138 research papers in top scholarly journals; many alumni have taken up teaching or research positions in world-renowned universities and academic institutions.

TIGP@AS graduates also proved themselves qualified to contribute their expertise to the industry. Many of them are now working in internationally well-known companies such as Samsung and TSMC. Academia Sinica has recently launched its National Biotechnology Research Park as a biotech industry corridor linking Taiwan to the global market. Right next to the campus of TIGP@AS, the Park should shortly become a bridging platform of multidisciplinary research collaboration and occupational opportunities for the students.

Academia Sinica – laying foundations for discovery

As the leading government-funded research institute in Taiwan, Academia Sinica (AS) has spearheaded numerous fundamental and interdisciplinary research initiatives to address diverse challenges in Taiwan and beyond. Its key objectives, outlined by its president, James Liao, are to achieve global recognition, fulfil social responsibilities, and attract and cultivate top talent. These objectives are embedded in the diverse research programmes at AS, spanning life sciences, mathematics and physical sciences, as well as humanities and social sciences.