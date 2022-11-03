Robb Report Hong Kong welcomes the launch of its official website, robbreport.hk

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2022 – Robb Report Hong Kong—Hong Kong’s definitive luxury lifestyle media title—celebrates the launch of its official website, www.robbreport.hk. Alongside its prestigious annual print magazine, the digital platform will publish daily digital content and serve as the ultimate guide to lifestyle and luxury in the city.

For over 40 years, the Robb Report brand has maintained a global reputation for reporting on all aspects of luxury, including automobiles, aviation, boating, real estate, travel, dining, whiskies, wine, watches, jewellery, and fashion. Its entry into the Hong Kong market adds to the title’s portfolio of 18 editions in 10 languages across 28 countries.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our new website,” says Tak Man, Chief Executive Officer and Director at Nexus Media Limited, who has brought the esteemed brand to Hong Kong. “Robb Report has an unrivalled reputation for featuring only the very best of the best, and the Hong Kong website will continue the tradition, staying true to Robb Report’s motto: Luxury without Compromise.

“We are also honoured to bring to Hong Kong the grand signature events that Robb Report is known for, including tailor-made experiences and unforgettable encounters. What’s extraordinary about this launch in Hong Kong is that RR1, our membership programme, is by invitation only. RR1 members get to experience tailored, specially curated events, the likes of which many have never seen or experienced before.”

Be it Signature Events or Tailored Events, Robb Report Hong Kong affords unparalleled access and benefits to RR1 members. From first-look previews to private evenings, and sojourns and travels to exotic destinations, RR1 experiences truly speak to living life to the fullest.

Starting the year off strong is the Best of the Best Gala to herald the annual Best of the Best print magazine. Each year, Robb Report bestows its Best of the Best awards on the very finest luxury products, services, and experiences that the world has to offer, and 2023 will mark the inaugural Hong Kong edition. A select group of readers will gather for a private celebratory dinner at the Regent hotel to toast the winners. Situated on the harbourfront of Tsim Sha Tsui in a prime location to overlook the skyline of Hong Kong Island, the majestic Regent is due to reopen in the first quarter of 2023. Robb Report Hong Kong will host a spectacular black tie evening to celebrate not only the launch of the Best of the Best Hong Kong print magazine, but also the return of the iconic hotel brand before it fully opens to the public.

Other RR1 staples can also be expected on the Robb Report Hong Kong events calendar. Car of the Year celebrates extraordinary cars of the moment; Ultimate Drive takes readers on a pilgrimage to experience exclusive drives with the top automotive marques in the world; Culinary Masters will bring together epicureans and Michelin-starred luminaries for an unforgettable weekend of gourmet dining; and Dream Machines allows readers to take the latest machines, wings, and wheels for a spin on a fun, adrenaline-driven adventure.

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market, synonymous with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. It is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that will matter most to them.

Robb Report: Luxury Without Compromise.

About Robb Report Hong Kong

Robb Report Hong Kong is part of Nexus Media Group, a company celebrating its tenth year in Hong Kong. The bold title joins a roster of expert curated content creation platforms and media titles that includes Nexus Media, Localiiz, WeeGo, MyLocals, and Nexus Digital.

