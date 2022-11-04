Lao Govt Sends its Condolence to India Following Bridge Collapse

Lao leaders sent a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their deep sorrow after the suspension bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat.

On Sunday, in the city of Morbi, a suspension bridge collapsed with over 200 people on it. A group of men shook the bridge from side to side causing the cable to snap and the bridge crumbled.

The incident claimed the lives of 141 people, including 54 children, mostly under the age of 10, with a 2-year-old being the youngest casualty. After the disaster, the police arrested nine men in connection with the incident, including two executives from the company Oreva who was in charge of maintenance work of the bridge, two contractors, three security guards, and two ticket clerks.

Regarding the incident, Lao Prime Minister, Mr. Phankham Viphavanh says “I have learned with deepest sadness of the collapse of a suspension bridge in India’s western state of Gujarat on October 30, causing great loss of life and injury. On behalf of the government and Lao people, and on my own behalf, I would like to express my sincere condolences and profound sympathy to Your Excellency and through you to the government and people of India, particularly to the bereaved families.

“I am confident that through the intensive efforts of the government, the people of India will be able to overcome this time of grief. “Please accept, Your Excellency, my assurances of highest consideration.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith also addressed a similar message to his Indian counterpart, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The Indian PM has offered financial compensation to both the injured and deceased. Gujarat Chief Minister, Mr. Bhupendra Pate, also proposed that the state government will provide USD 5000 to the families of casualties and roughly USD 600 each for the injured.