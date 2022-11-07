Shopee: The Future of E-Commerce with Malaysian Influencers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 7 November 2022 –Today, Shopee Malaysia hosted the Future of E-Commerce with Malaysian Influencers, a virtual forum discussing the relatability of influencer community online. The panel featured four keynote speakers:



Emphasising the power of livestreaming to build more engaging and personalised relationships online, Kenneth Soh said: “On Shopee, we have an ecosystem of trusted influencers — they are fellow users and sellers themselves who provide authentic experiences during Big Campaigns. While thousands of buyers watch Shopee Live daily, not everyone watches solely for shopping purposes. In fact, 27% of our surveyed buyers watch Shopee Live for entertainment and educational content. For example, in Shopee Live’s “Mum’s Club Show” programme, communities of mom influencers speak about health topics related to other moms, kids, and even kids with special needs.”

“This is an increasingly important channel for sellers to drive conversion on the marketplace. Our data shows that 75% of surveyed customers follow influencers’ tutorial videos in order to solve problems and expand their product knowledge.”

Hanita Sayuti, Shopee Bintang Seller who also runs a fragrance business called Zheo Lab said, “Influencer marketing is important for business owners as a touchpoint for audiences. There are no brand or product limitations. Personally I’ll be engaging with local celebrity, Dato Rosyam Nor as the ambassador of my Cat Perfume, one of my best selling products on Shopee. Our promotion video has already gone live and we look forward to collaborating with more influencers in the future.”

Speaking on the future of e-commerce, influencers Nikki Wong (shop owner of Bitcraft) and Syazwani Md Saad (a reviewer on home and living products) both agree that listening with empathy and developing personalised content are important for building long-term customer loyalty. Nikki shared, “Consistency breeds familiarity, familiarity breeds confidence, and confidence breeds sales. I don’t have the intention of going live just to get sales, but to share something good with my followers as I would to a friend.” Nikki is part of Shopee Live’s All Stars community, an active and supportive group of influencers who frequently share product reviews, DIY tips, and even feedback on each other’s livestream feeds.

Swazwani added, “I practise transparency and consistency as I attract people who share my values. I make sure to greet my followers every morning and share about my day with them. The process takes time. We should not be afraid to enquire and collaborate with businesses and brands to increase our experience and exposure.”

In the “Future of E-Commerce with Malaysian Influencers” survey of 2,459 buyers, 75% of Malaysian shoppers indicated that they wanted to feel more connected through bonding and interacting with followers, fostering strong brand relationships, and staying relevant. In other words, to future proof themselves and stand out in a crowd, Shopee encourages influencers to continue building loyalty by being authentically human in their content and engagements.

Notes to Editor

1. Survey Methodology*

The 2022 “The Future of E-Commerce with Malaysian Influencers” survey was conducted by Shopee Marketplace, between 28 September and 26 October 2022. Voluntary feedback was obtained from 2,459 Malaysian buyers and 1,035 Malaysian sellers on the platform.

2. To rewatch the full virtual forum, visit https://youtu.be/K9s2nHxpSKE



Hashtag: #Shopee

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.