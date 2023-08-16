Popmaxcrypto Unveils Proprietary Token on its New Digital Asset Trading Platform

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 August 2023 – Recently, the innovative digital asset trading platform, popmaxcrypto, launched its proprietary token officially, promising to offer users a safe and effective trading environment. The platform’s token, referred to as PMC, was formally rolled out on August 10th.Popmaxcrypto’s trading platform primarily focuses on cryptocurrency as its key trading product, delivering comprehensive digital asset trading services to users. This platform enables users to purchase, sell, exchange, and securely store cryptocurrencies. Compared to conventional financial institutions, popmaxcrypto’s trading platform offers lower transaction fees, higher transaction speeds, and a broader variety of transaction options, thus offering users an optimum trading experience with more choices.As a new entrant in the exchange market, popmaxcrypto places a premium on safeguarding the security of user assets. The platform utilises superior crypto technology and multiple authentication mechanisms to maximise the protection of users’ assets and transaction data. Additionally, popmaxcrypto cooperates with several reputable digital asset storage institutions to offer more secure asset storage services.The platform’s proprietary token, PMC, was officially launched on August 10th, granting users greater transaction convenience. PMC tokens serve multiple purposes, including settling transaction fees and participating in platform voting decisions. Moreover, holders of PMC tokens are eligible for additional transaction discounts and platform privileges.The inauguration of popmaxcrypto’s trading platform will usher in more trade opportunities and an improved trade experience for digital asset investors. Users can embark on their digital asset trading venture by registering for a popmaxcrypto account. The platform is committed to continually enhancing and optimising its services to offer users more value.Hashtag: #Popmaxcrypto

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About popmaxcrypto trading platform

The popmaxcrypto trading platform is a pioneering digital asset exchange dedicated to providing users with a secure and efficient trading environment. The platform prioritises cryptocurrency as its cornerstone trading product, providing users with comprehensive digital asset trading services. The platform’s token, PMC, was formally rolled out on August 10th, offering greater transaction convenience and benefits to users. The platform continues striving towards refinement and optimisation of its services, aiming to deliver enhanced value to users.