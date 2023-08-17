HEYTEA’s London SOHO Store Officially Opens; Attracting Large Turnouts

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG SAR & MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 17 August 2023 – Next stop, the UK. HEYTEA, the pionner and advocate of new-style tea beverages, as well as the originator of the Original Cheese Tea, officially opened its first UK store in London on August 4th. The store is located in the SOHO district, 93-107 Shaftsbury Avenue, London W1D 5DA, offering popular and signature beverages, such as the [Very Grape] series, [Roasted Brown Boba milk (Original)], [Aqua Green Cheese], amongst many others.
A buy-one-get-one-free special, along with a half-price discount on the second cup during the opening days of the new store, attracted numerous fans, customers and influencers to turn up and check-in at the store. On the first day of opening, the first customer was waiting outside the store at 9:40 am, with the queue stretching over several streets in either directions of the store. Some of these customers even traveled from major cities across the UK just to get their “first cup of HEYTEA for the autumn”. The price range for beverages at the HEYTEA London SOHO store ranges between £3.9 and £7.9, with popular drinks, such as [Very Grape] series and [Roasted Brown Bobo] series being priced between £5.5 and £6.9.
In light of the new store opening, HEYTEA launched a limited edition London City Inspired Magnet, drawing inspiration from London’s iconic Big Ben. Customers who take a photo with the ‘HEYTEA’ logo, raising their cups and drinking at a 45° angle, will have a chance to receive the HEYTEA City Inspired Magnet once they followed and shared their photos on HEYTEA’s official social media accounts across Instagram, TIKTOK and XiaoHongShu (Little Red Book). The HEYTEA City Inspired Magnet Series, which was a hit in China, became highly sought after with the store opening. Many London fans have shared photos of their visit at HEYTEA on social media to win the HEYTEA London City Inspired Magnet.
In 2012, HEYTEA began her humble beginnings along Jiangbianli Alley, Guangdong, China. Armed with the principal of using only REAL ingredients and NO artificial flavors or colorants, HEYTEA innovated the first Cheese Tea as she expands across China. In 2018, HEYTEA stepped out of China, bringing New-Style tea to her first overseas market – Singapore. With the official opening of the London SOHO store in August 2023, HEYTEA will make every effort to explore new overseas markets; bringing tea products made from REAL ingredients, i.e. REAL milk, REAL fruit, REAL tea, and REAL cane sugar, to more countries and regions, bringing joy to a larger global community.
