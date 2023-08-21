Elevating Imaging Quality to a New Height: HKU Physicists Employ Synthetic Complex Frequency Waves to Overcome Optical Loss in Superlenses

Schematic of imaging under real-frequency and synthesised complex frequency excitation in a superlens. The same object, when imaged through a superlens under different real-frequency illumination, results in images with varying degrees of blurriness, and none of the real-frequency images can discern the true appearance of the object. By combining the field amplitudes and phases of multiple single-frequency images, a clear image can finally be obtained. Image credit: HKU