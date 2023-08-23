Etiqa Insurance Singapore launches ‘With You for the Ride’ campaign: Your Trusted Partner at Every Stage of Life

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 August 2023 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading insurance provider, today unveiled its latest brand campaign,which aims to ignite the spirit of adventure among Singaporeans, inviting them to explore life’s diverse possibilities and embrace the excitement of unexpected journeys.“We believe that life is meant to be lived with enthusiasm and a spirit of adventure,” said Shirley Tan, Chief Marketing Officer, Etiqa Insurance Singapore. “We take immense pride in being the steadfast partner our customers can count on, no matter where their journey leads. Our freshcampaign encapsulates this very essence, illustrating that we stand by individuals through every twist and turn, defying the constraints of age.”At the core of this campaign, Etiqa Insurance Singapore seeks to transform the way insurance is portrayed, through the use of compelling narratives and dynamic visuals that appeal to the target audiences. The company will also spearhead a holistic array of initiatives across a comprehensive 360 campaign mix across online and offline channels. Etiqa Insurance Singapore aims to establish itself as a trusted companion through these initiatives, providing financial protection and support while empowering individuals to pursue their passions and dreams.The ‘campaign showcases Etiqa Insurance Singapore’s dedication to humanising insurance and making it relatable to the aspirations and dreams of Singaporeans. By fostering a sense of partnership, trust, and confidence, Etiqa Insurance Singapore aims to build meaningful connections with customers and help them navigate life’s journey with ease.“In a world where uncertainties abound, Etiqa aspires to redefine the insurance journey by underscoring the significance of a robust and unwavering alliance between insurers and their esteemed customers,” added Shirley. “We fully comprehend the value of trust in cultivating enduring relationships, and our fresh campaign embodies Etiqa’s dedication to protection and transparency, pledging to be the unwavering partner that our customers can depend on.”Etiqa’s comprehensive suite of insurance products is thoughtfully designed to meet the ever-changing needs of its diverse customer base. These include youth-oriented plans that foster financial growth, protection to tailor-made solutions for adults seeking stability and security, even for those looking beyond the next generations, and retirement-focused products that ensure peace of mind during the golden years.Thecampaign will be widely featured across digital, social media and out-of-home channels including bus shelters, MRT stations, and movie theatres in Singapore. To learn more about Etiqa Insurance Singaporecampaign, please visit https://www.etiqa.com.sg/withyou/ Hashtag: #EtiqaInsurance #WithYouForTheRide

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is a licensed life and general insurance company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act. The local insurer is the Singapore operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group – a leading insurance and takaful business in ASEAN offering life and general insurance and family and general takaful products through its agents, branches, offices and bancassurance network in the region. Etiqa is rated ‘A’ by credit rating agency Fitch for the group’s ‘Favorable’ business profile and ‘Very Strong’ capitalisation.



Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.

