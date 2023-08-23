Lao Prime Minister Congratulates His Newly-Elected Cambodian Counterpart

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphadone sent a congratulatory message to Cambodia’s newly elected Prime Minister, Hun Manet after he took over the Prime Ministerial position from his father, Hun Sen on Tuesday.

The Lao PM sent the message after the son of longtime autocratic Cambodian leader Hun Sen, Hun Manet, was approved by Cambodia’s Parliament as Prime Minister.

The message reads, “On behalf of the government of Laos, and myself, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Excellency on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.”

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone also highlighted the long-standing and ever-growing bilateral relationship between the two nations in his message.

He says, “This enduring connection has contributed significantly to advancing cooperation across various sectors, establishing a comprehensive and enduring strategic partnership that is both bilateral and multilateral. This partnership aims to deliver tangible benefits to the people of our two nations, fostering peace, stability, and regional and international development.”

In addition to that, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith, also conveyed congratulatory messages to Sok Chenda Sophea, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia.

Hun Manet, 45, won his first seat in the National Assembly in the July elections and took over from his father, who had been Asia’s longest-serving leader with nearly four decades in power, after serving as Cambodia’s army chief.