Wealthy Property Developer Srettha Thavisin is New Thai PM Who Didn’t Hide His Political Views

Pheu Thai political party's Srettha Thavisin, left, and Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter Paetongtarn react as they attend a press conference after Thailand's parliament voted in favor of his prime ministerial candidacy, at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, 22 August 2023. (Photo: AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — The leader of one of Thailand’s best-known property empires has been selected prime minister just nine months after joining a political party that champions the poor.

Parliament confirmed Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday, ending months of political uncertainty following the May elections. The 61-year-old political newcomer, who exudes the confidence of a seasoned business tycoon, will lead the Pheu Thai party’s push to stimulate the economy and bridge one of the world’s worst inequality gaps.

“I’m doing this because I want to improve the country and the economy,” Srettha wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, days ahead of the vote. “I’d like to emphasize again. My enemy is people’s poverty and inequality. My goal is a better livelihood for all Thai people.”

