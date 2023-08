Breaking Through will be released in Thailand on September 7th 2023 by Thongkham Films

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – The Thailand distributor of, Thongkham Films Co., Ltd., released a poster of the movie today.is a Chinese sports film written and directed by Wang Fangfang, produced by Xu Zheng and starring Meng Meiqi and Xia Yu. The movie has been released in mainland China on February 252022.The film is inspired by the breakthrough of China’s Winter Olympics gold medal zero, telling the story of Winter Olympics athletes striving and striving for glory for their country. In order to achieve a breakthrough of zero, Qin Shan formed the Chinese Short-track speed skating national team represented by Yang Fan, and was appointed to resolve to overcome the humiliation when faced with danger. The two of them launched an attack on the gold medal, and the master apprentice relationship also faced fierce collisions and numerous tests.The movie will be released in Thailand on September 72023 and in other Southeast Asian countries in September.Hashtag: #BreakingThrough

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.