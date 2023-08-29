OPPO Next-gen Foldable Smartphone Coming Soon to Global Markets

OPPO Find N3 Flip launched in China, coming soon to global markets

Find N3 Flip to set a higher standard for flip phones

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 August 2023 –OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand has announced a new gold standard for flip phones, with full details of Find N3 Flip’s availability and highlights to be revealed at OPPO’s upcoming global launch event.Finally, the wait for a flip phone with a flagship camera system is over. Overhauled and upgraded, Find N3 Flip breaks through size and space limitations, combining world-class hardware, OPPO’s powerful imaging engine, and iconic Hasselblad experiences.Upgraded with a more intuitive and powerful cover screen, refined, elegant styling, long-lasting battery life, and so much more, Find N3 Flip rewrites the flip phone rulebook, cutting back on compromises, not camera performance.Stay tuned to find out more about OPPO’s next-gen foldable at the upcoming global launch.Hashtag: #OPPO

