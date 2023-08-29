Riverina Water Boosts Customer Satisfaction with Infor-led Digital Transformation Program

Infor cloud solution delivers efficiency and sustainability benefits weeks after go-live

Andrew Crakanthorp, CEO at Riverina Water

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 29 August 2023 – Infor ®, the industry cloud company, today announced thatRiverina Water has deployed Infor CloudSuite Public Sector Customer and Billing modules as part of its ambitious digital transformation project, with early, positive signs for the organisation that will have a flow-on effect on customers set to reap the rewards of real-time transaction capabilities anywhere, anytime and on any device.The strategic move to implement Infor’s cloud-based enterprise software platform is in line with Riverina Water’s unwavering pursuit of customer excellence. In a survey earlier this year across its supply area of Wagga Wagga City, Lockhart Shire and parts of Greater Hume and Federation council areas, overall satisfaction with customer service scored 4.69 out of 5. As a winner of the prestigious Sam Samra Award for Most Improved Local Water Utility in New South Wales (NSW), Infor will be instrumental in helping Riverina Water better manage costs, secure IT investments and improve service delivery to more than 77,000 customers by retiring legacy systems and moving to the cloud.Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Public Sector Infor CloudSuite Public Sector, which includes Infor Financials & Supply Management, Infor CIS Billing and Infor Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) (for integrated planning, budgeting, forecasting and financial consolidation, business intelligence and analytics), was selected following a competitive tender process in a bid to ensure that Riverina Water is well-positioned to operate in an increasingly digital world, while supporting efficient work processes, procedures, and service delivery – both internally and externally.“We’re pleased that Infor has been able to deliver on the first phase of our transformation program. The system has only been in production for two months and we’re already seeing tangible benefits with a number of manual processes now automated. I’m looking forward to seeing how it will further benefit our customers into the future,” said Andrew Crakanthorp, CEO at Riverina Water.“Infor plays an important role as a trusted partner in our commitment to providing safe and reliable drinking water to an ever-growing community. Infor was selected for its deep water industry experience and a cloud offering that’s flexible, agile, secure and customisable – all ingredients of the right industry-specific solution for our needs as we look to strengthen service delivery and enhance our standing as a customer-centric organisation with best-in-class customer service,” Crakanthorp said. “Importantly, we see this as a long-term partnership that will help meet our strategic goals.”Riverina Water is planning for future rollouts of Infor solutions, including asset management, financials, supply chain management and Infor’s managed service, CareFor.Infor has a proven track record around the world as the cloud solutions provider of choice for utilities and government entities’ digital transformation programs. In New Zealand, Infor was recently named as the “systems of record” for its water reform program. The country’s largest water authority, Watercare, is a long-standing customer, so too Waikato Regional Council, alongside six of the 18 water corporations in Victoria, Australia. In the U.S., leading water authority Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District is also a customer.“We are delighted with the success of Riverina Water’s digital transformation project thus far, particularly since the deployment started towards the end of the pandemic,” said Terry Smagh, senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan, Infor. “We’re proud to play our part in meeting Riverina Water’s strategic goals so they can succeed in a world where customers expect 24/7, always-on functionality with real-time capabilities. Both organisations are driven by a shared commitment to customer excellence, and Infor’s industry-specific, purpose-built CloudSuite solution will ensure enhanced service delivery and outcomes for Riverina Water’s end-customers, internal users and external stakeholders alike.”Phyllis TanInfor Asia PacificPhyllis.tan@infor.com+65 9799 9133Hashtag: #Infor

ABOUT INFOR

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

ABOUT RIVERINA WATER

Riverina Water County Council is a local government water utility based in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia. It provides the community of more than 77,000 people across 15,000 square kilometres with safe, reliable water at the lowest sustainable cost. To learn more, please visit www.rwcc.nsw.gov.au.