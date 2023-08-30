BingX BTCUSDT scored industry lowest Slippage after Advanced Perpetual Futures Upgrades

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 August 2023 – BingX, a leading futures trading and copy trading platform, is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement in cryptocurrency futures trading. Through its pursuit of excellence, BingX has achieved a milestone by achieving the industry’s lowest slippage, setting a new standard on the market.High slippage has poses a significant challenge in crypto trading as it undermines the accuracy and predictability of transactions. This occurs when the executed price deviates substantially from the expected price, leading to increased costs for traders and potential profit erosion. Such unpredictability can adversely impact trading strategies, making it difficult to enter or exit positions at desired levels.After BingX Perpetual Futures Upgrades, BingX outperformed its counterparts by an impressive 78%, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled trading experience for its users.For transactions involving BTCUSDT single transaction values ranging from $0 to $50,000, BingX boasts an average slippage of just 0.084. This highlights BingX’s extraordinary 74% improvement in slippage reduction , reaffirming its dedication to ensuring optimal trading conditions. This applies to BTCUSDT spot and BTCUSDT Futures transactions.In the realm of higher-value transactions, BingX continues to shine. For BTC transactions ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, BingX’s average slippage stands at a mere 0.088. That is an astounding 80% improvement in slippage performance. BingX once again emerges as the leader in the trading arena.Furthermore, BingX demonstrates its exceptional capabilities in transactions involving larger amounts. For BTC single transactions valued between $100,000 and $500,000, BingX maintains an average slippage of only 0.13. This immense 83% enhancement in slippage reduction underscores BingX’s unassailable position as the preferred platform for traders seeking the utmost precision and reliability.BingX’s remarkable achievement in reducing slippage reaffirms its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of cryptocurrency trading. With an average outperformance of 78%, BingX cements its position as the go-to platform for traders seeking superior accuracy, reliability, and performance in Bitcoin Price . Making BingX a clear choice when dealing with larger funds. Overall, this improvement brings larger value to big time investors, especially for higher market cap coins like BTCUSDT and ETHUSDT traders.Hashtag: #bingx #cryptoexchange

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BingX