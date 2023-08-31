Summer Fun at 7-Eleven with A Touch of Kyoto Style Doraemon Teams Up with Iconic Kyoto Brand SOU•SOU for the First Time Ever

WARNING:

The purpose of this product is a drinks container, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children must use this product under adult supervision.

CAUTION:

Please avoid sudden temperature changes to prevent glass breakages.

If the product is cracked or damaged, please stop using it to avoid injury.

Not suitable for dishwasher, oven, open flame or induction cooker cooking. Please stay away from fire and heat sources.

This product is not recommended to be heated. If using microwave for heating, not more than 30 seconds and 800W to prevent product overheating and cause burning.

Do not microwave when the product is under frozen stage.

To avoid burning, when the product contains drinks with 40°C or above, please avoid direct contact with the outside of the glass during taking out.

Keep out of reach of children when the product contains hot drinks or right after heating.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

USE AND CARE:

Wash before first use.

Do not put the product directly in the freezer or pour boiling water inside.

To avoid causing burns, do not overfill the product.

Clean this product carefully. Do not use hard items like steel wool, scouring cloth or corrosive cleaners.

Please handle the glass material carefully. Do not drop, hit or bump.

Do not use any metal or hard objects (such as ice cubes) to knock the product to avoid damaging the glass.