17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Deceptive Luring in Savannakhet

Local authorities in Savannakhet reported a tragic incident in which a 17-year-old girl from a farming community was found dead in a canal in Naphaek Village, Atsaphangthong district, on 30 August after being attacked by a 35-year-old man.

The dead girl was identified as Phab, a 17-year-old resident of Naphaek Village, Atsaphangthong district, Savannakhet Province, who was lured by her perpetrator under false premises.

After they found the dead body, the authorities arrested her murderer, who was identified as Sai, a 35-year-old farmer who resided with his wife in the same village as the victim.

Upon interrogation, Sai confessed that he wanted to have sex with Phab, so he tricked her by lying about his mother being unwell so that she accompanied him to the fields.

According to Sai’s confession, on the evening of 29 August, while returning from the rice field, he went to Phab’s house, claiming that his mother was ill and that a ghost had possessed her at the rice field.

He asked Phab to buy a candle for a ceremony to chase away the ghost from his mother. She believed him without question, and they walked together to the rice field. While they were on the way, Sai tried to hug her, but she ran away, and he chased after her.

During the chase, Sai said that he and Phab had a fight, and he grabbed her hair and held her head underwater in the canal, drowning her to death.

The suspect was turned over to the police in Atsaphangthong district to be held in custody and tried in court in accordance with the law.