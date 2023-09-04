Cellini Clinches Best Customer Service Award for the Second Time in Singapore

Cellini shines as Singapore’s Best Customer Service brand for the second consecutive year in the prestigious “Singapore’s Best Customer Service 2023/24” Awards by The Straits Times and Statista. Recognised for its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences, Cellini emerges as one of the top choices in the Premium Furniture Retail sector.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 September 2023 – Cellini , the home-grown designer furniture brand founded by Tan Cheng Whatt, secures a prestigious position among the top five in a highly sought-after award category. Earning a prominent spot after a competitive evaluation of 1,800 brands across 99 categories, the esteemed accolade of Singapore’s Best Customer Service provider recognises Cellini’s dedication to excellence in craftsmanship and customer service, setting it apart as a brand to watch for those seeking top-tier furniture solutions.Since its inception in 1986, Cellini has remained at the forefront of Singapore’s contemporary furniture market. Offering quality home-grown designer furniture enriched with unique sculptural artistic expressions, the brand has earned a revered position among customers seeking sophistication and elegance in their living spaces. Constantly pushing out an impressive array of new furniture collections and opening up wholly-owned furniture showrooms in Singapore , Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan throughout its 37-year journey, the brand is in a relentless pursuit to cement its position as an industry leader renowned for its commitment to excellence.Solidifying its reputation for excellence in the industry is its numerous accolades and design awards, including being one of the select few local companies carrying the esteemed Made with Passion brand mark. And as of August 2023, adding to this list of accolades is the recent recognition Cellini received for its exceptional customer service in the Premium Furniture Retail sector in the prestigious “Singapore’s Best Customer Service 2023/2024” Award The rankings for Singapore’s Best Customer Service 2023/24, finalised by The Straits Times and international market researcher Statista, were determined through an independent and anonymous online survey, with more than 92,000 evaluations from over 10,000 respondents in Singapore participating. And Cellini’s continuous success in clinching the Best Customer Service Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to its profound understanding of the significance of good customer service in shaping purchasing decisions. Outperforming a competitive pool of 1,800 brands evaluated across 99 categories reinforces Cellini’s position as an industry leader renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction and beyond.In celebration of this prestigious award, Cellini remains devoted to epitomising unique designs driven by passion and craftsmanship and enriching modern living experiences. With an unwavering dedication to elevating craftsmanship and providing unparalleled customer service, Cellini sets a new benchmark for Singapore’s premium furniture retail sector — encouraging businesses of all sizes to follow suit.Hashtag: #Cellini

Cellini Singapore

Cellini is a home-grown designer furniture brand in Singapore. Investing in state-of-the-art technology, Cellini’s furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second-to-none in terms of quality craftsmanship. It has also expanded its services to offer timeless furniture pieces across Asia, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, in addition to making its mark as a successful e-commerce business. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.