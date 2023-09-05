Appier awarded prestigious title of top Outstanding Company in Japan’s software & services sector by Asiamoney

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach 5 September 2023 – Appier , a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power digital marketing decision-making, today announces that Appier was named as the top Outstanding Company in Japan – Software & Service under Asiamoney’s annual Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll, which recognizes organizations for their outstanding performance in their respective sectors.The poll is designed to acknowledge listed companies that have excelled in areas such as financial performance, management team excellence, investor relations (IR) activities and CSR initiatives. More than 1,200 fund managers, research analysts, bankers, and rating agencies voted in the poll.Appier offers one-stop AI-powered marketing software to help businesses along their customer journey – from acquisition and engagement to conversion and retention, allowing them to unlock new possibilities with more intelligent predictions. Appier also helps enterprises tackle their business challenges throughout the different marketing stages and contributes to substantial revenue growth and profitability gains for them.“As an AI-focused company since its inception, we’ve been empowering our customers to tackle a wide array of challenges through AI-powered marketing software solutions. We’re thrilled to receive the top award in the Software & Services category and extend our sincere gratitude to all our valued stakeholders whose steadfast support has made this accomplishment possible,” said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO, and co-founder of Appier. “We continue to believe in driving returns for our customers in this accelerated AI innovation era, and our unwavering commitment to excellence will propel us to the forefront of progress long into the future.”Hashtag: #appier #asiamoney #outstanding #award #japan

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more information about Appier and its applications of generative AI.