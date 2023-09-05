Catch Popular Influencers Xiaxue and Mayiduo on Shopee Live this 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Countdown to 9.9 Super Shopping Day with Mayiduo from 11.30pm on 8 September



Catch Xiaxue as she headlines the 9.9 Super Shopping Day stream and brings shoppers exclusive deals from 8.00pm to 9.30pm on 9 September



Purchase luxury items from brands including Gucci, Dior, Loewe, YSL, Prada, and Chloé on Premiummall, which will livestream from Italy on 9 September at the following times:



12:00am to 2.00am





11.00am to 3.00pm





4.00pm to 6.00pm





8.30pm to 11.59pm



Win $100,000 Cash at Shopee’s Super Giveaway



Be a 9.9 Super Shopper: Enjoy Largest Cashback Discount at $300



MariBank Opens to the Public











SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 September 2023 – Indulge in a rewarding and engaging experience like no other on Shopee Live this 9.9!This 9.9 Super Shopping Day promises unbeatable deals and fun entertainment on Shopee Live.On 9 September, enjoy 30% off vouchers on all products sold on Shopee Live at 12.00am-2.00am, 12.00pm-2.00pm and 8.00pm-11.00pm!The Shopee Live experience combines shopping with entertainment. Join the fun with live demonstrations and discover the best deals on a variety of products, including tech gadgets, beauty products and household items, all on Shopee Live!, said, "Shopee Live viewership has doubled since the start of the year. We are delighted to run exclusive deals, connect customers with their favourite brands in entertaining ways and help users make purchases conveniently. Besides meeting a growing demand for livestream entertainment, Shopee Live has become a popular platform for brands and sellers to promote a variety of products directly to Shopee's diverse audience in engaging ways. Shoppers can look forward to value, variety and entertainment on Shopee Live this 9.9."This 9.9 Super Shopping Day, sign up for Shopee's $100,000 cash giveaway and complete at least one checkout on 9 September to stand a chance to win the $100,000 cash prize. A lucky winner will be selected at random and announced at 12.00pm on 19 September.Visit https://shopee.sg/m/99-giveaway-23 to find out about Shopee's largest cash giveaway!In addition, enjoy big savings with 12% off brand vouchers and Shopee's largest cashback discount ever at $300.Look out forSuper Secret Voucher Drops daily at 9.00am @shopeesg between 28 August and 9 September!An additional voucher drop will take place at 9.00pm on 9 September.Shop more and save more with Shopee this 9.9 Super Shopping Day: https://shopee.sg/m/99 Download the MariBank app and open a Mari Savings Account to receive an upsized $300 Shopee voucher pack with a minimum deposit of $1,000! This exclusive 9.9 Mari Savings Account promotion is valid from 9 to 11 September only.Earn 2.5% p.a. interest on deposits made to Mari Savings Account*. Receive up to $5.14 in interest paid out daily.Visit www.shopee.sg/m/marisavings for information on the 9.9 Mari Savings Account promotion.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.



About MariBank



MariBank, a digital bank wholly owned by Sea Limited and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The Bank aims to support the banking needs of digital natives and small businesses in Singapore, through the provision of simple and purpose-built banking products.

