Amari Johor Bahru Wins Best Halal Destination Award At The Majestic Johor Tourism Awards 2023

Johor Bahru city centre hotel demonstrates ongoing proactive endeavours in providing halal hospitality.

Majestic Johor of Johor Bahru accepted the Best Halal Destination Award at the recent

Tourism Awards 2023. The annual event took place at Puteri Harbour, Iskandar . The annual event took place at Puteri Harbour, Iskandar

Puteri, on August 27, 2023, highlighting over 40 award categories encompassing the vibrant

Ms. Pauline Chua, General Manager of Amari Johor Bahru with Tuan Hj Suhairi Bin Hj Hashim, the Tourism Johor Director at the Majestic Johor Tourism Awards Ceremony.

centre. Those seeking venues for Muslim-friendly events, from weddings to corporate

gatherings, will find the hotel’s offerings to be in line with halal standards.





JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – 6 September 2023 – Amari Johor Bahru, a 5-star hotel situated in the heart of Johor Bahru accepted the Best Halal Destination Award at the recent Majestic Johor Tourism Awards 2023. The annual event took place at Puteri Harbour, Iskandar Puteri, on August 27, 2023, highlighting over 40 award categories encompassing the vibrant local tourism scene.

Ms. Pauline Chua, the General Manager of Amari Johor Bahru was present at the ceremony to receive the acknowledgement. "We are pleased upon attaining this award and it reflects on the effort Amari Johor Bahru has put in order to be an inclusive hub not only limited to food services but also other facilities like the designated prayer rooms that we provide at the hotel. As a key player in the Johor tourism industry, I believe that our hotel has become a prominent contributor to its development in making halal tourism effortless and we will be continuing these pivotal initiatives." Ms. Chua remarked on Amari Johor Bahru's role in providing a Muslim-friendly destination.

Catering to the needs of Muslim guests, the city hotel's all-day-dining restaurant, Amaya Food Gallery offers a variety of Muslim-friendly menu options. Despite the hotel's specialisation in Thai food, the chefs assimilate the authentic Thai dishes with halal options, ensuring that Muslim guests could relish the genuine flavour of Thailand while adhering to their religious obligations.

Notably, Amari Johor Bahru holds a halal certificate in its efforts to be inclusive in the city centre. Those seeking venues for Muslim-friendly events, from weddings to corporate gatherings, will find the hotel's offerings to be in line with halal standards.

Just recently, the hotel introduced new wedding packages that include halal menu options to be served at the reception. The respective bundles were curated to be hosted at Amari Johor Bahru's function rooms.

About Amari Johor Bahru

Amari Johor Bahru is conveniently located only steps from Komtar JBCC, City Square and the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. Offering easy access, it is a 30-minute drive from Senai International Airport, and a five-minute walk from JB Sentral Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex. To find out more, visit www.amari.com/johor-bahru. For inquiries, reach out to +60 7 266 8888.