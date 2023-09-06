Neuron Officially Launches its Building Digitalisation Offering in Hong Kong – Providing Hope to Building Owners and Managers Looking for Real (Estate) Change

Open platform

Real estate is one of the least digitalised sectors in the world, leaving a lot of room for improvement. Increasingly, building owners and managers realise they need digital transformation to stay competitive, by achieving both cost savings and user satisfaction, while pursuing aggressive decarbonisation objectives.After 18 months of development, Neuron Digital Group now offers a full-stack digital product optimised for the most advanced Smart Buildings. The technology is based on an open cloud-based integrated platform with modular offerings on IoT neural networks, energy optimisation, digital twin modelling, asset management and ESG reporting. The Neuron solutions and packaged products will enable buildings, old and new, to undergo digital transformation at their own pace and at affordable costs.The award-winning company, which is a joint venture between Arup, a world-leading consulting firm for the built environment, and Venturous Group, the Citytech™ Group, has gained momentum in meeting Hong Kong's pent-up building digitalisation demand. Since the beginning of this year, it has quickly grown its customer base, and significantly increased the number of Neuron-powered buildings and IoT devices installed.The basic, yet unique, premise behind Neuron's market share is its approach to data and technology. It represents the new generation of property technology, offering its users:A case in point would be one of its first landmark projects in Quarry Bay – Hong Kong's first AI-controlled buildings. Neuron was the Smart Building consultant and implementer of the digital platform to enable BIM Asset Management, big data analysis and AI model development for energy savings and predictive maintenance.In the area of Smart Building certification, the Neuron platform has taken the market by storm as many clients have successfully obtained a platinum Smart Building certification in Hong Kong, such as the SmartScore certification. The process is made so easy by the use of a Smart Building Platform like Neuron. That is no mean feat for a certification in such a high regard and demand.The company is focused on capturing the Hong Kong market, but discussions are already ongoing with interested parties in mainland China, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and other countries. The market potential is significant since the Neuron platform can be applied to all commercial, industrial and government real estate sectors, be it office buildings, industrial buildings, hospitals, schools, theme parks and infrastructure projects.At a recent launch event in Hong Kong, more than 150 people had gathered to celebrate Neuron's launch. They also experienced the latest offerings from Neuron first hand. Many of the city's real estate players were there to find out how Neuron can help in their digital transformation.Mr Thomas Pang, acting CEO of Neuron Digital Group, says,

About Neuron Digital Group

Neuron Digital Group is a technology company that focuses on the development and application of the best available technologies for the built environment with an emphasis on efficiency, sustainability and ESG principles. The Neuron platform is the future technology infrastructure that makes buildings smart by using a powerful digital brain and an open platform for integration. The company’s platform can be applied to both new and old buildings.



