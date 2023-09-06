Preface Launches Up-to-date Coding Class Featuring AI Application

Code Engineering focuses on building a solid foundation in coding and practical application development, nurturing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities from an early age. For those interested in AI, Preface’s AI Prompt Engineering Course centres around AI tools like ChatGPT combined with coding languages, teaching students how to create interactive applications and co-pilot with AI for next-level coding.

In Creative Media Design, students explore generative AI tools, create innovative art portfolios, and develop video skills for compelling content. On the other hand, the Aerospace Course & Robotics Engineering Course take students on an exciting journey into space and robotics, teaching astronomy theories and applications, and challenging them to build a fully functional satellite.

class HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 September 2023 –AI has become an integral part of our daily lives, and its influence on children is no exception. From voice-activated assistants to interactive smart toys, AI is seamlessly woven into various aspects of children’s lives. With a mission to enlighten young minds, Preface is proud to present the personalised experiences and tailored coding for kids that not only cater to each child’s unique learning needs, but also stay on top of the rising AI trends, fostering curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving skills.Traditional educational methods are gradually giving way to more innovative and AI-driven approaches. The conventional “one-size-fits-all” model is being replaced by personalised learning paths that consider individual strengths, weaknesses, and learning preferences. Other than designing course outlines for a vast array of topics such as AI art tutorial AI video course and robotics course , AI algorithms can also analyse vast amounts of data to identify the most effective teaching methods, helping educators optimise their approach and tailor content to suit each student’s learning pace.Furthermore, AI enhances collaboration and communication between teachers, students, and parents. Real-time data and insights allow educators to monitor progress and address learning challenges promptly. This collaborative ecosystem nurtures a supportive learning environment that boosts children’s confidence and academic performance.As AI increasingly becomes an integral part of society, it is a must for everyone to embrace this technology and understand its potential. Take the trending ChatGPT as an example, in order to fully leverage its responsiveness, some might consider taking a prompt engineering course . By adopting AI mindfully and responsibly, children can harness its power to enhance their learning experiences and shape their future positively.Preface is committed to empowering the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. Preface’s Regular Programme together with AI bootcamp for children offers a comprehensive tech learning experience to unlock your child’s potential. With a T-shaped development approach, Preface provides a range of core and elective subjects, ensuring a well-rounded education. Preface’s programme consists of four streams that cater to different interests and aspirations.In the, Preface equips students with essential knowledge and skill sets for success in the modern world.Preface’sencourages creativity and innovation with a breadth of knowledge.Preface is keen to ensure the curriculum remains up-to-date, offering milestone checkpoints to track their progress continuously.Known for the immersive Coding Bootcamp in Hong Kong , Preface goes beyond traditional coding schools by providing real-world projects, hackathons, and global exposure to apply theoretical knowledge in practical settings.Join today and witness how Preface empowers innovators everywhere to turn today’s problems into tomorrow’s solutions.Hashtag: #preface #artificialintelligence #technology #chatgpt #coding

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Preface

Preface is where creativity meets technology, offering hands-on learning and real-world skills that prepare future innovators for a successful tomorrow.



To learn more about the programmes and how Preface can help your child future-proof their tech skills, click here for personalised guidance. Preface is dedicated to making a difference in your child’s educational journey.

