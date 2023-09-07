AsiaTokenFund Group & BitDATA Exchange Launches The Web3Con As Part Of Token2049 Week Side Event In Singapore

AsiaTokenFund Group, in partnership with

Following the grand success of its previous edition at Singapore’s largest nightclub, Zouk, where over 1,500 attendees converged for a single day of knowledge sharing and networking, The Web3Con is back with a twist. This year, The Web3Con will take place at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel Singapore (Bugis) on September 13, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM.

Token2049, recognized as one of the world’s most sought-after crypto events, provides a platform for the brightest minds and pioneers in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to share insights, strategies, and groundbreaking ideas. The Web3Con takes the experience to the next level, offering an exclusive opportunity for attendees to unwind, forge valuable connections, and extend their conversations from the main event.

“The Web3Con is more than just a party; it’s a catalyst for collaboration and innovation,” said Ken Wong, Founder of BitDATA Exchange, Organiser of the event.

“In the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, forging strong relationships is essential. We are excited to create a space where investors, venture capitalists, and ecosystem partners can come together in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.”

Said Ken Nizam, Founder of AsiaTokenFund Group, Co-organiser of the event.

Highlights of The Web3Con: Token2049 Side Event

Unparalleled Networking:

Connect with prominent investors, venture capitalists, and influential figures in the blockchain industry. Expand network and explore potential collaborations that could shape the future of the industry.

Exquisite Venue:

The luxurious InterContinental Hotel Singapore provides the perfect backdrop for a sophisticated evening of networking and celebration.

Ecosystem Partnerships:

The event is proudly supported by esteemed partners such as Academic Labs and Tencent Cloud, who are deeply committed to fostering the growth of the blockchain ecosystem.

Media Recognition:

The event has garnered the attention of various media partners including Media Outreach, Sky Wee media, Jinse, Coinlive, and more, who will be covering the event’s highlights and insights.

Attendance at The Web3Con is by invitation only. For those attending Token2049 week, invitations will be extended to select participants, ensuring an exclusive gathering of industry leaders, thought influencers, and innovative startups.

For more information about The Web3Con and to request an invitation, please visit our website at

www.web3con.info

About The Web3Con:

The Web3Con is a premier networking afterparty that brings together investors, venture capitalists, and ecosystem partners in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. With a focus on connection and collaboration, The Web3Con offers a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together in an engaging and relaxed environment. The event is held as a side event to Token2049 week, one of the world’s most prestigious crypto conferences.



About BitData Exchange (Main Organiser):

Founded in Singapore in 2019, BitDATA Exchange (BitEx) is centred on security and backed by cutting-edge technology to facilitate efficient high-trading volume. With a corporate bank account for clients to transact against, enhanced by top-notch premium OTC service, BitEx has become the preferred solution for institutions seeking a secure fiat-to-crypto exchange.



The mission of BitEx is to bring true security and compliance into the crypto industry, working closely with the central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help protect the integrity of the digital assets ecosystem by upholding the anti-money laundering (AML) policies and combat the financing of terrorism policies. Our slogan “Regulated . Secure . Professional” reflects the key values and principles that we uphold in our daily operations and interactions with clients and stakeholders.



Since 2020, BitEx is granted an exemption from holding a license under the Payment Services Act (“PS Act”) for providing digital payment token services by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). For more information, visit www.BitEx.sg.



About AsiaTokenFund Group (Co-organiser):

AsiaTokenFund Group (ATF) stands as a Asia-based powerhouse with a global reach, championing the web3 ecosystem. Originating in 2017 as a blockchain media entity, ATF has magnificently evolved into a dominant Southeast Asian blockchain media source with over a million subscribers and 200,000+ monthly readers.



Its metamorphosis encompasses a web3 marketing agency, technical development prowess, event mastery, and incubation of startups, while investing fervently in the web3 frontier. ATF’s core mission extends beyond innovation; it seeks to orchestrate a complete web3 ecosystem that draws in the next billion participants. With ATF at the helm, the journey into the web3 industry is nothing short of extraordinary.

