ETC USDT Summer Surge Meets BingX’s Zero-Slippage Trading Launch

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 September 2023 – As the cryptocurrency market experiences a summer surge, particularly in the ETC USDT trading pair, BingX is thrilled to announce the launch of its zero-slippage “Guaranteed Price” feature. This timely introduction aims to capitalize on the market’s momentum, offering traders an unparalleled experience with the ETC USDT pair.The Summer Surge in ETC/USDT
Ethereum Classic (ETC), a hard fork of Ethereum (ETH), has been gaining significant traction this summer. With its focus on smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps), ETC has differentiated itself from its predecessor, Ethereum. The ETC/USDT trading pair has been a notable performer, attracting increased trading volumes and investor interest. Notably, the overall trading volume of ETC has seen an increment of 30% since June 2023, signaling strong market enthusiasm.BingX’s Zero-Slippage Trading
BingX’s newly launched “Guaranteed Price” feature offers zero-slippage trading across all 172 trading pairs on its perpetual futures platform, including the upcoming ETC/USDT pair. This feature ensures that traders can execute their trades at the exact price they desire, enhancing the overall trading experience.
To celebrate this launch, BingX is running a promotion. During this period, traders who enable the “Guaranteed Price” feature and complete specific tasks can win a 10 USDT voucher and share a prize pool of 1 BTC.How to Participate
- Task 1: Orders with IDs ending in 1, 6, or 8 will earn a 10 USDT voucher.
- Task 2: Orders that are successfully triggered, with a total trading volume of 10,000 USDT, will share 1 BTC according to the actual trading volume.
Rules and Regulations
- Rewards will be credited to your fund account within 5 working days after the promotion.
- BingX reserves the right to the final interpretation of the promotion. Any malicious trading behavior will result in disqualification.
